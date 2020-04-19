Police: Little Rock shooting kills 1, leaves 1 critically injured

Police tape
Police are investigating after a shooting Saturday night in Little Rock reportedly killed a female and injured another victim.
The shooting happened in the 2900 block of South Monroe Street, according to a statement posted on Twitter by Little Rock police. The injured victim was in critical condition on Sunday morning, police said.
According to authorities, the investigation is ongoing.
Check back for further information.
