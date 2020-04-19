Protesters turn up heat on governors

President Donald Trump listens Saturday as White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx speaks at a briefing with the coronavirus task force. (The New York Times/Anna Moneymaker)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Stores in Texas can soon begin selling merchandise with curbside service, and hospitals can resume nonessential surgeries. In Florida, people are returning to a few beaches and parks. And protesters are clamoring for more.

Governors eager to rescue their economies and feeling heat from President Donald Trump -- who is pushing to relax the U.S. lockdown by May 1 -- are moving to ease restrictions meant to control the spread of the coronavirus, even as new hot spots emerge and experts warn that moving too quickly could prove disastrous.

Adding to the pressure are protests against stay-at-home orders organized by small-government groups and Trump supporters. They staged more demonstrations Saturday in several cities after the president urged them to "liberate" three states led by Democratic governors.

Protests occurred in Republican-led states, too, including at the Texas Capitol and in front of the Indiana governor's home. Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott already said that restrictions will begin easing next week.

Republican Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb -- who signed an agreement with six other Midwestern states to coordinate reopening -- said he would extend his stay-at-home order until May 1.

For the first time in weeks, people were able to visit some Florida beaches, but they were still subject to restrictions on hours and activities. Beaches in big cities stayed closed.

Meanwhile, infections kept surging in the Northeast.

Rhode Island, between the hot spots of Massachusetts and New York, has seen a steady daily increase in infections and deaths, with nursing home residents accounting for more than 90 of the state's 118 deaths. The state's death rate of around 10 people per 100,000 is among the nation's highest per capita, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.

Massachusetts had its highest number of deaths in a single day Friday, with 159. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, citing the advice of health experts, said states should wait until infection rates and hospitalizations decline for about two weeks before acting to reopen.

Trump, whose administration waited months to bolster stockpiles of key medical supplies and equipment, appeared to back protesters.

He tweeted Friday in all capital letters: "Liberate Minnesota!" "Liberate Michigan!" "Liberate Virginia." During his tweet-storm he also lashed out at New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, for criticizing the federal response. Cuomo "should spend more time 'doing' and less time 'complaining,'" the president said.

At his Saturday briefing with reporters, Cuomo cited more progress in his state. The daily increase in deaths in New York state fell below 550 for the first time in more than two weeks as hospitalizations continued to decline.

But the crisis is far from over. Hospitals are still reporting nearly 2,000 new covid-19 patients per day, and nursing homes remain a "feeding frenzy for this virus," he said.

"We are not at a point when we are going to be reopening anything immediately," Cuomo said.

Trump's reopening plan hinges partly on more testing. Public health officials said the ability to test enough people and trace contacts of those who are infected is crucial before easing restrictions, and that infections could surge anew unless people continue to take precautions.

Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 2.3 million people, and almost 160,000 have died, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally based on figures supplied by government health authorities. The number almost certainly underestimates the actual toll.

TEXAS PROTESTS

In Texas, several hundred people rallied on the steps of the state Capitol on Saturday to call for an end to social restrictions. Many protesters sought an immediate lifting of restrictions and chanted "Let us work!" in a state where more than 1 million people have filed for unemployment since the crisis began.

The rally was organized by a host of Infowars, owned by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who joined the protesters.

More than 200 people stood close together outside the Governor's Mansion in Indianapolis on Saturday, carrying American flags and signs demanding that the governor lift restrictions. The state's health department reported 529 new coronavirus cases between April 7 and midday Friday, raising the total to more than 10,600. The number of deaths rose by 26, to 545.

Elsewhere on Saturday, a few hundred demonstrators cheered and waved signs outside the Statehouse in New Hampshire, which has had nearly 1,300 cases of the virus and more than three dozen deaths through Friday.

"Even if the virus were 10 times as dangerous as it is, I still wouldn't stay inside my home. I'd rather take the risk and be a free person," said one of the protesters, talk-show host Ian Freeman.

More than 200 people joined a "March for Freedom" in Huntington Beach, Calif., on Friday. Photographs from the protest showed people waving American flags and wearing Trump-themed hats; one person held a sign that said "Defy Fascist Lockdown."

The Huntington Beach Police Department said that after contacting the protest organizers, police officers were able to "disperse the majority of the crowd" without any arrests. "Although this event was peaceful, we do not encourage our residents to loosen their social-distancing practices just yet," the department said. "It is still not OK to gather in groups."

WORLD CASES

In Asia, some nations that until recently appeared to have the outbreak under control reported a fresh increase in cases Saturday.

Japan's total case number rose above 10,000. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said he's concerned that people are not observing social distancing and announced a $930 cash handout to each resident as an incentive to stay home.

Singapore reported a sharp, one-day spike of 942 infections, the highest in Southeast Asia, mostly among foreign workers staying in crowded dormitories. That raised the total to almost 6,000 in the tiny city-state of 6 million people.

There have been tentative signs that measures to curb the outbreak are working, with the rate of new infections slowing across Europe.

France and Spain started dismantling some field hospitals, while the number of active cases in Germany has slowly declined over the past week as people recover.

France's national health agency said Saturday that the number of virus patients in intensive care dropped for the 10th straight day, and overall virus hospitalizations have fallen for three consecutive days. The country has seen more than 19,000 virus deaths.

The agency urged the French public to stick to the country's strict confinement measures, which have been extended until at least May 11: "Together, we will vanquish the pandemic. Don't relax our efforts at the moment when confinement is bearing fruit."

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said the government will seek to extend the state of emergency to May 9 but begin easing the total confinement of children beginning April 27.

Children are thought to be a major source of transmission even if they rarely fall ill from the virus. But they've been confined to their homes for five weeks, prompting parents to ask that they be allowed to at least take a daily walk.

Sanchez announced in a televised news conference late Saturday that the government would allow children "to get out of their houses for a period on a daily basis," but the specifics needed to be ironed out with experts. The national lockdown will be rolled back only when the country's embattled health system is ready for a possible rebound of infections, he said.

SOCIAL DISTANCING

Political leaders and health officials say stay-at-home orders have saved lives.

For example, California's relatively quick action to close businesses and order residents to stay home has tamped down the coronavirus pandemic and left many hospitals largely empty, waiting for a surge that has yet to come.

The state has seen far fewer deaths than New York and other coronavirus hot spots, and experts believe early social distancing was a big factor.

The initial success of the unprecedented shutdown of schools, businesses and other institutions has pleased experts and public health officials, prompting calls to keep the restrictions in place at least into May to help cement the progress.

Social distancing will be a critical factor. Lifting restrictions too early would likely lead to dangerous new jumps in coronavirus cases, experts say.

During the 1918 flu pandemic, more than 20 U.S. cities that relaxed physical distancing orders too quickly -- even as the flu virus was still circulating -- soon saw new rises in cases. There will continue to be a threat of the coronavirus being reintroduced in areas where the outbreak has eased.

Health experts question the White House's rules for reopening and say they're too easy to meet. Under the guidelines, state health departments should show a downward trajectory of documented cases, or of positive tests as a percentage of total tests, within a 14-day period. Health care experts take issue with the "or," saying both should be proven before reopening.

"You can have a downward slope and it's meaningless," said George Rutherford, the head of infectious disease and global epidemiology at the University of California San Francisco. A state with 5,000 positive cases per day that falls to 4,000, and a state that had 100 cases that drops to 20, would both meet the criteria despite huge differences in the prevalence of the virus, he said.

John Ioannidis, a professor of medicine and epidemiology at Stanford University, called the task force measures "crude" ways of tracking the spread of a virus in the community.

"In principle, they're reasonable. It makes sense you want to see cases going down for a while, and hospital bed capacity improving and testing readily available," he said. "But the devil is in the details."

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Paul Weber, Frank Jordans and staff members of The Associated Press; Polly Mosendz, Kristen V Brown and Emma Court of Bloomberg News; Manny Fernandez of The New York Times; and Andrew J. Campa and Julia Sclafani of the Los Angeles Times.

Protesters rally Saturday at the Texas state Capitol in Austin to demand an end to social restrictions, chanting “Let us work!” Similar rallies were held in Indianapolis and New Hampshire. More photos at arkansasonline.com/419protests/. (AP/Eric Gay)

