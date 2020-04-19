Rights group takes swipe at Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Human Rights Watch said Saturday that the coronavirus pandemic doesn’t justify Malaysia’s turning away of overloaded boats carrying Muslim Rohingya and risking the refugees’ lives.

The New York-based rights group noted that Malaysia had recently pushed back to sea at least two boatloads of Rohingya refugees.

“Malaysia’s claims to support the rights of the Rohingya mean shockingly little when they push desperate refugees back to sea,” said Phil Robertson, Human Rights Watch’s Asia director. “The covid-19 pandemic does not create a justification for risking the lives of refugees on overcrowded boats.”

Predominantly Muslim Malaysia has previously protested the persecution of the Rohingya and sought justice for them. But its navy Thursday intercepted a boat with about 200 Rohingya refugees off its northern coast and prevented it from entering Malaysian waters. The fate of that boat is unknown.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh coast guard officials rescued a boatload of 382 starving Rohingya refugees. Survivors said the boat had been turned away from Malaysian waters weeks earlier and that at least 30 people on board had died before the rescue.

Malaysia’s National Security Council on Saturday defended the decision by enforcement agencies to turn away the boat. Siti Sabrina Imji Rahim, a senior official on the council’s covid-19 task force, said sending the refugees to detention camps could increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus.