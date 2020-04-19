State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Bradley-King headed to Baylor

Former Arkansas State defensive end William Bradley-King has signed to play at Baylor, the program announced on Twitter late Friday night.

On Saturday morning, Bradley-King made a formal announcement in a tweet with an edited graphic of him wearing a Baylor uniform. The Kansas City, Mo., native will use his final year of eligibility play for the Bears as a graduate transfer and play for first-year Baylor Coach Dave Aranda, a defensive guru and LSU’s for- mer defensive coordinator.

Bradley-King — who announced on April 3 that he had entered the transfer portal and was leaving ASU — is immediately eligible to play.

In his final season with the Red Wolves in 2019, the 6-4, 248-pound defensive end tallied 81/2 sacks, which ranked second in the Sun Belt Conference, and 131/2 tackles for loss, which ranked fourth in the league, as well as 49 total tackles and three forced fumbles. Bradley-King was named a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection.

For his ASU career, he played in 30 games, including 16 starts.

Since ASU’s season ended, Bradley-King is one of two defensive starters to have left the Red Wolves for a Power 5 program. Former cornerback Jerry Jacobs transferred to Arkan- sas in January.

— Trenton Daeschner