Street cleaning, paving work to begin

HOT SPRINGS -- Crews will begin paving work at Kayla and Highland Park streets on Monday.

Street cleaning and other prep work begins 6-7 a.m. Milling and paving operations usually begin 7-8 a.m. City officials ask people to remove their vehicles from the street on Sunday evening, and avoid work zones as well as temporarily park off the roadway.

During construction, signs and flaggers will be in place.

The work is part of phase one of the 2020 Paving Program, which includes the recycling and repaving of several city streets.

City street and lane closures can be viewed at https://bit.ly/2XJzcJT.

Metro on 04/19/2020