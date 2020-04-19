This week in history

Singer Eddie Fisher and his fiancee, actress Debbie Reynolds, have eyes only for each other at Idlewild Airport on April 19, 1955, in New York on arriving by plane from England. Fisher performed at the London Palladium and both he and Reynolds appeared in a command performance for Queen Elizabeth II. (File Photo/AP)

Astronaut James Lovell (left) grimaces as his wife Marilyn (right) smashes traditional bottle of champagne to christen and launch of the 18,170-ton, 700-foot S. S. American Astronaut containership at Sun Shipbuilding Company on April 19, 1969, in Chester, Pa. Mrs. Lovell reacts to windblown spray of champagne as their children, Susan 10, James III, 14, and Barbara, 15, watch. At right is Charles Zeien, company vice-president.

On his second personal inspection of war establishments in the United States since Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt accepts a Model A-24 dive bomber, made by Otis Smallwood, a tool and die maker in Tulsa, Okla., on April 19, 1943. Smallwood made the presentation on behalf of the Tulsa plant workers of the Douglas Aircraft Co.

Five-year-old Margaret Ann Forde, (left) daughter of a disabled ex-service man, pins the first Buddy Poppy of the 1945 Buddy Poppy sale on the lapel of President Harry S. Truman at the White House in Washington on April 19, 1945.

Screen star Shirley Temple, who will be 17 on April 23, is at her Hollywood home with, Sgt. John George Agar, after the announcement of their engagement April 19, 1945. The couple don't plan to be married for at least two or three years.

Prisoners freed by the U.S. Third Army too weak to stand, hang on to their barbed wire enclosure, with broken feet and emaciated bodies, but they manage somehow to smile for the cameraman at Buchenwald concentration camp in Germany on April 19, 1945.

Dashing across a jungle stream in Panama on April 19, 1942, these infantrymen, carrying full packs, are moving up to reinforce a weakened position during war maneuvers designed to test the vulnerability of Panama Canal defenses.

This April 19, 1956, shows Prince Rainier as he places the ring on Grace Kelly's finger during their wedding ceremony in Monaco Cathedral. Kelly's gown, made by costumer Helen Rose and the wardrobe department of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer, was "truly designed by Hollywood," says Brides' Martini Bratten.

President Lyndon Johnson takes a close-up look at one of his two Beagles, Her, as the first lady bends over his shoulder in the flower garden at the White House in Washington on April 19, 1964. The first family took time out during the warm weather to pose with their pets.

Hundreds of St. Paul Citizens for Human Rights turned out for a rally on the State Capitol steps and later marched into downtown St. Paul, Minn., on April 19, 1978. The rally included elected officials, clergy and members of minority groups as guest speakers. (File Photo/AP/Jim Mone)

An estimated 12,500 striking teachers rally on the capital grounds April 19, 1991, in Olympia, Wa., where they urged the legislature to spend more money for schools. An estimated 300,000 students have been out of school as the teachers strike continued into a second day.

Rodney King (second from right) leaves the Federal Courthouse in Los Angeles on March 23, 1994, with his lawyer Wilton Grimes (far left) and two unidentified men after a multiracial jury was seated for a trial to determine how much money King is due from the city of Los Angeles for the 1991 beating he received at the hands of police officers.

