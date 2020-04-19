Three would be great gets for Neighbors

University of Arkansas women's basketball Coach Mike Neighbors and his staff have three commitments for the 2021 class, but have laser vision on three others in hopes of adding to it.

College coaches usually cast a wide net to complete a recruiting class, but Neighbors and his staff are only recruiting Fort Smith Northside guard Jersey Wolfenbarger, Bentonville center Maryam Dauda and point guard Rori Harmon of Houston Cypress Creek.

Prospects Nation rates Wolfenbarger, 6-4, a 4-star recruit, the No. 7 guard and No. 22 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. She was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year after averaging 18.7 points, 6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals this past season.

Wolfenbarger, led the Lady Bears to a 28-1 record and the Class 6A state title as a sophomore. She averaged 22.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.3 steals a game for the season and was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Sophomore of the Year.

She has more than 30 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Oregon, Oregon State, Baylor, Southern Cal, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame and others.

Chris Hansen of Prospects Nation said Wolfenbarger's work ethic and talent is top notch.

"She comes into the gym ready to work," Hansen said. "Her length, speed and quick release are going to pay dividends in college when she gets her shot off even with the other team having the scout on her. As she gets stronger that length is going to help her score in the paint as well. ... She has a really high ceiling."

Dauda, 6-4, of Bentonville, is rated a 4-star prospect, the No. 3 post player and No. 36 overall recruit in the country. She averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals a game for the 27-1 Tigers.

She has approximately 10 scholarship offers from Arkansas, Tennessee, Baylor, UCLA, Missouri, Texas and others. Originally from Nigeria, Dauda has lived in Arkansas for about five years.

"Dauda hit the circuit last summer like she was shot out of a cannon," Hansen said. "I don't know what changed from April to July, but she was one of the most impactful underclass bigs in the country last summer."

Harmon, 5-6 is rated a 5-star recruit, No. 2 point guard and No. 5 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class.

She was named the MVP of District 17-6A after averaging 15.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 4.7 steals a game.

"Harmon is one of the rare small guards that you don't care about her size," Hansen said. "Last summer she went on a five-minute run that might have been the best streak I saw all summer. She scored, created turnovers, found teammates for easy buckets. It was fun to watch and one of the kids on the other team was a Big Ten commitment. It wasn't a product of bad competition."

Adding any combination of the three to the 2021 class would enhance an already solid roster that will also have signee Elauna Eaton, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Girls Player of the Year, this summer.

Neighbors and staff also have 2021 commitments from guard Samara Spencer, 5-7, of St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., guard Ashlyn Sage, 6-2, of Weatherford, Okla., and post player Emrie Ellis, 6-2, of Ada (Okla.) Vanoss.

Email Richard Davenport at rdavenport@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 04/19/2020