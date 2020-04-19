UAPB staffer named to tobacco panel

The governor has appointed a Jefferson County resident to the state's tobacco prevention and cessation panel.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson named Ruthie Johnson of Pine Bluff to the Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Advisory Committee on Thursday. The appointment expires Oct. 1, 2023. She replaces Jerry Lewis.

Johnson is a project specialist at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, where she has worked since 1988. She is a project/program monitor in the university's Minority Initiative Sub-Recipient Grant Office, which works to reduce tobacco use by members of minority groups in Arkansas.

The state advisory committee came about in the aftermath of a financial settlement between Brown & Williamson Tobacco Corp., the nation's third-largest cigarette manufacturer, which agreed to pay each state and two territories millions of dollars in a 1998 agreement with attorneys general throughout the nation.

In 2000, Arkansas voters approved Initiated Act 1, the Tobacco Settlement Proceeds Act. One part of it created the advisory committee. The committee meets quarterly, advising and assisting the state Board of Health in carrying out plans to help with the prevention, cessation and awareness elements of the state's comprehensive Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Program.

Two other Jefferson County residents were reappointed to statewide panels, according to the governor's office. They are:

• Joy Blankenship, Pine Bluff, reappointed to the Arkansas Motor Vehicle Commission. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2027. The commission was created by Act 388 of 1975 for the licensing and regulation of the New Motor Vehicle industry in Arkansas. Blankenship has been the executive director of the Pine Bluff Downtown Development Inc. since 1999. The Downtown Development organization is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation in Pine Bluff, focusing on the revitalization and historical preservation of downtown Pine Bluff.

• Timothy Atkinson, White Hall, reappointed to the Arkansas Board of Athletic Training. Appointment expires Jan. 14, 2023. The board, which the state created under Act 1124 of 2001, is a licensing and regulatory organization for athletic training. The governor first appointed Atkinson to the board in 2019.

