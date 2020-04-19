Waco religious sect perishes in 1993 fire after standoff

An armored vehicle drives past the Branch Davidian compound near Waco,Texas, the morning of April 19,1993. Just after noon, the compound erupted in flames. (File Photo/AP/Ron Heflin)

On April 19, 1993, the 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, ended as fire destroyed the structure after federal agents began smashing their way in. About 80 people, including two dozen children and sect leader David Koresh, were killed.

Flames engulf the Branch Davidian compound in Waco, Texas. Doomsday cult leader David Koresh's apocalyptic vision came true April 19, 1993, when the fire believed set by his followers destroyed their prairie compound as federal agents tried to drive them out with tear gas after a 51-day standoff. As many as 86 members of the eligious sect, including Koresh and 24 children, were thought to have died as the flames raced through the wooden buildings in 30 minutes. Only nine were known to have survived. (File Photo/AP/Susan Weems, File)

A Bradley fighting vehicle sits on a flatbed truck at a staging area in Waco on March 8, 1993. The Bradley was to be supplemented by the heavier Abrams tanks brought in as a "defensive measure" according to the FBI. (File Photo/AP/Mark Elias)

Workers continue to sift through the burned Branch Davidian compound near Waco on April 29, 1993. (File Photo/AP/Ron Heflin)

Branch Davidian defendant Clive Doyle, a native of Australia, is transported from the Federal courthouse in San Antonio on Feb. 9, 1994. A jury acquitted Doyle and 10 other members of the Branch Davidians of murder and murder conspiracy charges in the deaths of four Federal agents. Doyle was acquitted of all charges in the case. (File Photo/AP/David J. Phillip)

Alisa Hall of Claremore, Okla., gives daughter Lindsey a lift to look at the Branch Davidian compound through a spotting scope near Waco on April 19, 1993, as Jessica Hall waits her turn. (File Photo/AP/Rick Bowmer)

Margaret Richardson of Waco, Texas, displays a photo of Branch Davidian cult leader David Koresh included in a souvenir packet she bought on a hillside about 6 miles from where the cult's compound once stood in Waco, Texas, on April 25, 1993. The hillside turned into a sideshow attraction for many curious people after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms raided the religious cul. (File Photo/AP/Ron Heflin)

The charred remains of the Branch Davidian's 77-acre ranch east of Waco on May 12, 1993. As many as 86 members of the Branch Davidian religious sect died as the flames raced through the wooden buildings in 30 minutes. (AP Photo/Charles Bennett, File)

NW News on 04/19/2020