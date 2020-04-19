West Memphis lanes to close into May

FILE — An Interstate 40 sign is shown in this file photo.

Maintenance on Interstate 40/Interstate 55 in West Memphis will require lane closings starting Monday and lasting through early May, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Crews will make pavement repairs Monday through Friday on the combined section of Interstates 40 and 55 from the Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and continuing west to the split.

The eastbound lanes will be impacted 24 hours per day through May 1. The westbound lanes will be impacted 24 hours per day from May 4 through May 8.

The work may be affected by the weather, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs and traffic barrels.

Metro on 04/19/2020