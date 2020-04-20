3 people killed, 1 wounded in 2 shootings, Little Rock police say

Little Rock Police investigate a double homicide at the Spanish Jon Apartments on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

In less than 24 hours over the weekend in Little Rock, three people were killed and one person was critically wounded in two shooting incidents.

Homicide detectives were investigating the incidents on Sunday evening, and Little Rock police could not offer much information on suspects.

In the first incident, on Saturday evening, a husband and wife were found near their vehicle near the intersection of West 29th and South Monroe streets. The woman was killed and the man was seriously injured in the shooting, according to Little Rock police.

On Sunday afternoon, police were working to obtain a search warrant at Spanish Jon Apartments in south Little Rock, where a woman was found dead of an apparent shooting. Shortly after 3 p.m., a man suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Baptist Health and provided police information on the woman's location. The man died of his injuries at the medical center.

Any homicide would be alarming, but to have three victims within a 24-hour period is "definitely something we're concerned with," officer Eric Barnes, a Little Rock police spokesman, told reporters at a news conference Sunday evening outside the Spanish Jon apartment complex.

On Saturday evening, police responding to gunshots at 9:46 p.m. discovered the body of 33-year-old Kiero Turner in a vehicle not far from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus.

Turner's husband, 35-year-old Ricky Turner, was found in the area of South Madison and West 28th streets.

As of Sunday evening, he remained in critical condition at UAMS Medical Center, police said. Ricky Turner told police he was with his wife when the shooting happened, according to a news release from the police; however, homicide detectives investigating the shooting were unable to interview Turner.

Police on Sunday announced the investigation of a double homicide in south Little Rock.

Barnes told reporters that a man who had been shot arrived in a vehicle at Baptist Health. He said the man, before he died, provided information to police that led them to the apartment complex at 5001 W. 65th Street. When they arrived, police discovered a dead woman.

According to Barnes, investigators believe the shootings of the man and woman, who have not been identified, both took place at the apartment complex.

On Sunday evening, residents gathered on walkways of the Spanish Jon Apartments to watch as authorities taped off the entrance to one of the apartment buildings.

Detectives were working to obtain a search warrant in order to continue gathering evidence from the scene, Barnes told reporters.

"We're checking to see if there are cameras here or in the area," Barnes said. He encouraged anyone with information to call the anonymous police tipline.

The Spanish Jon Apartments have been the site of recent shootings and police investigations. A little over a year ago, 23-year-old Alvin Walls Jr. was shot and killed at the apartment complex. And earlier this month, police were seeking six suspects armed with handguns and a rifle at the apartments, according to television station KTHV, Channel 11.

