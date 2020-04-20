At the post

DAY 50 of 57

SUNDAY'S TOTAL HANDLE $8,829,534

SUNDAY'S ON-TRACK HANDLE $24,785

SUNDAY'S OFF-TRACK HANDLE $8,804,749

THURSDAY'S POST TIME 1:05 p.m. (Spectators not allowed)

SUNDAY'S STARS

Walter De La Cruz, Declan Cannon and Martin Garcia won two races, while trainer Kim Puhl won a pair.

De La Cruz won the third race with Mi Bella ($24.00, $7.40, $4.80), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:47.62. He won the fourth race with Mia Promessa ($42.00, $15.80, $7.80), covering 5 1/2 furlongs in 1:05.30. On the season, De La Cruz has won 30 races in 242 starts (12.4%).

Cannon won the fifth race with Greater Cairo ($15.40, $6.40, $4.20), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.58. He won the seventh race with Dack Janiel's ($8.00, $4.80, $3.20), covering 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.14. On the season, Cannon, has won 11 races in 123 starts (9%).

Garcia won the second race with Foreign Exchange ($8.40, $5.00, $3.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:11.11 and the 10th race with Merneith ($3.60, $3.00, $2.60), covering 6 furlongs in 1:09.96. On the season, Garcia has won 45 races in 240 starts (18.8%).

Puhl won the fourth race with Mia Promessa and the sixth with Sing Him a Song ($14.80, $8.40, $6.00), covering 6 furlongs in 1:10.98. On the season, Puhl has won six races in 60 starts (10%).

