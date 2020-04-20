Benton County marriage licenses

April 2
James Paul Akins, 49, and Thelma Lou Manning, 54, both of Rogers
Benjamin David Baldwin, 37, Fayetteville, and Caitlin Erin Church, 41, Bella Vista
Andrew Michael Lassiter, 26, Rogers, and Alanna Cynthia Anderson, 21, Bentonville
Ronald Clay McCorkell, 59, Miami, Okla., and Kimberly Sue Gillmore, 59, Baxter Springs, Kan.
Scotty Lee Sappenfield, 28, Decatur, and Katelyn Elizabeth Halter, 23, Springdale
Aaron Wilson Underwood, 22, and Grace Marie Cargill, 20, both of Rogers
April 3
Charles Lee Estell, 57, Yukon, Okla., and Lisa LaNell McMahill, 54, Madill, Okla.
Wyatt Andrew Kolb, 24, Springdale, and Christa Marie Lemery, 22, Rogers
April 8
Corey Ryan Armes, 29, and Kelsey Elizabeth Goodin, 24, both of Centerton
Danniel Anibal Beltran, 26, and Arianna Sue Trejo, 23, both of Bentonville
Emily Catherine Bowles, 25, and Kendrick Jay Settler Jr., 25, both of Bentonville
Keith James Bushey, 28, Rogers, and Ashley Marie Baumgardner, 27, Lawrenceville, Ga.
Sergio Cabrera, 27, and Teresa Silva-Perez, 30, both of Bentonville
Cesar Cuevas, 26, Van Buren, and Sandi Sarai Ramos, 28, Hiwasse
Kyla Deanne Curtis, 25, and Nicholas Blake Robinson, 24, both of Rogers
Darral Durum Edwards, 54, and Regina Johnson Capler, 48, both of Greenwood, Miss.
John Jacob Force, 32, and Mary Mandy McVay, 33, both of Bella Vista
Millie Mavourneen Hogue, 27, and Garrett Sebastian Hinson, 26, both of Rogers
Juan Carlos Juarez-Rivera, 26, and Daniela Escobar-Padilla, 22, both of Bethel Heights
Nathan Edward Krieger, 23, and Clarissa LeAnn Thompson, 22, both of Springdale
Kyle Hunter Wade Masterson, 24, Tahlequah, Okla., and Elizabeth Briann McGarrah, 24, Siloam Springs
Dustin Scott Mayhall, 35, Rogers, and April Renee Hart, 38, Bella Vista
Ryan Allen Price, 30, and Stefani Allenna McDonald, 32, both of Rogers
Dustin Gene Riley, 38, and Jacoby Leighandra Allen, 30, both of Bentonville
Jonathan Robert Schultz, 25, Rogers, and Claudia Hanniel Chavez, 26, Siloam Springs
Mark Sekimpi, 25, Searcy, and Sidney Nicole Avery, 22, Siloam Springs
Bryson Dean VanDermyden, 20, Huntsville, and Baylee Shayne Bryan, 19, Lowell
Nicholas Andrew Williams, 26, Bella Vista, and Sarah Elizabeth Camp, 27, Rogers
Zackary Freeman Wilson, 21, and Jazzity Monique Lopez, 24, both of Bentonville
Chad Earl Wormington, 36, Purdy, Mo., and Elizabeth Marie Ash, 27, Pea Ridge
Christian Michael Scott Wright, 24, and Spencer Quinn Stocks, 19, both of Centerton
April 9
Juan Diego Santillan, 22, and Cynthia Yanet Gonzalez-Vidal, 22, both of Bentonville
April 10
Shannon Gene Antle, 43, Exeter, Mo., and Sarah Nicole Stanley, 36, Bella Vista
Steven Clark Fleming, 35, Bentonville, and Jordanna Virginia Chiafitela-Fernandez, 35, Parkland, Fla.
April 15
Kevin Paul Casey, 55, and Dawn Michelle Williams, 55, both of Rogers
Joshua Leland Funmaker, 40, and Courtney Marie Young, 27, both of Bentonville
Robert Allan Gooderl, 25, and Allison Claire Torres, 23, both of Dallas, Texas
Brock Harold Hauser, 33, Bentonville, and Lyndsey Nicole Adams, 32, Fayetteville
Randy Myron Hutchison, 37, and Kathryn Leona Rhyne, 37, both of Rogers
Derek Joseph Kosina, 30, and Tyler Elaine Gabbard, 23, both of Bentonville
Michael Paul Lingo, 41, and Tabitha Ann Burkett, 39, both of Garfield
Manchusa Loungsangroong, 32, and Savannah Marie Learned, 27, both of Centerton
David Glenn Newman, 59, and Corrie Kay Wells, 43, both of Rogers
Carlos Ramos-Rodriguez, 33, and Jocelyn Kassandra Hernandez-Ramos, 27, both of Springdale
Benjamin David Shondelmyer, 29, Bentonville, and Amber Nicole Brumley, 28, Grove, Okla.
Shelby Samuel Skalnik, 36, and Cierra Remington Helms, 31, both of Rogers
Roman Around Stewart, 30, and Katrina Faye Cox, 37, both of Cave Springs
Travis Lee Tripodi, 29, and Maria Del Carmen Garcia, 30, both of Pea Ridge
Flavio Gilberto Vega, 32, and Jody Lee Schoof, 35, both of Bella Vista
Alexis Kae West, 21, Siloam Springs, and Dakota Jake Taylor, 22, Gentry
Garrett Neal Wiley, 27, and Sarah Elizabeth Weeden, 29, both of Rogers
Michael Lane Wilkinson, 24, and Brittany Marie Lacy, 23, both of Rogers
Becky Yoon, 21, and Cedric Estuardo Duarte, 23, both of Gravette
