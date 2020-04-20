Benton County marriage licenses

April 2

James Paul Akins, 49, and Thelma Lou Manning, 54, both of Rogers

Benjamin David Baldwin, 37, Fayetteville, and Caitlin Erin Church, 41, Bella Vista

Andrew Michael Lassiter, 26, Rogers, and Alanna Cynthia Anderson, 21, Bentonville

Ronald Clay McCorkell, 59, Miami, Okla., and Kimberly Sue Gillmore, 59, Baxter Springs, Kan.

Scotty Lee Sappenfield, 28, Decatur, and Katelyn Elizabeth Halter, 23, Springdale

Aaron Wilson Underwood, 22, and Grace Marie Cargill, 20, both of Rogers

April 3

Charles Lee Estell, 57, Yukon, Okla., and Lisa LaNell McMahill, 54, Madill, Okla.

Wyatt Andrew Kolb, 24, Springdale, and Christa Marie Lemery, 22, Rogers

April 8

Corey Ryan Armes, 29, and Kelsey Elizabeth Goodin, 24, both of Centerton

Danniel Anibal Beltran, 26, and Arianna Sue Trejo, 23, both of Bentonville

Emily Catherine Bowles, 25, and Kendrick Jay Settler Jr., 25, both of Bentonville

Keith James Bushey, 28, Rogers, and Ashley Marie Baumgardner, 27, Lawrenceville, Ga.

Sergio Cabrera, 27, and Teresa Silva-Perez, 30, both of Bentonville

Cesar Cuevas, 26, Van Buren, and Sandi Sarai Ramos, 28, Hiwasse

Kyla Deanne Curtis, 25, and Nicholas Blake Robinson, 24, both of Rogers

Darral Durum Edwards, 54, and Regina Johnson Capler, 48, both of Greenwood, Miss.

John Jacob Force, 32, and Mary Mandy McVay, 33, both of Bella Vista

Millie Mavourneen Hogue, 27, and Garrett Sebastian Hinson, 26, both of Rogers

Juan Carlos Juarez-Rivera, 26, and Daniela Escobar-Padilla, 22, both of Bethel Heights

Nathan Edward Krieger, 23, and Clarissa LeAnn Thompson, 22, both of Springdale

Kyle Hunter Wade Masterson, 24, Tahlequah, Okla., and Elizabeth Briann McGarrah, 24, Siloam Springs

Dustin Scott Mayhall, 35, Rogers, and April Renee Hart, 38, Bella Vista

Ryan Allen Price, 30, and Stefani Allenna McDonald, 32, both of Rogers

Dustin Gene Riley, 38, and Jacoby Leighandra Allen, 30, both of Bentonville

Jonathan Robert Schultz, 25, Rogers, and Claudia Hanniel Chavez, 26, Siloam Springs

Mark Sekimpi, 25, Searcy, and Sidney Nicole Avery, 22, Siloam Springs

Bryson Dean VanDermyden, 20, Huntsville, and Baylee Shayne Bryan, 19, Lowell

Nicholas Andrew Williams, 26, Bella Vista, and Sarah Elizabeth Camp, 27, Rogers

Zackary Freeman Wilson, 21, and Jazzity Monique Lopez, 24, both of Bentonville

Chad Earl Wormington, 36, Purdy, Mo., and Elizabeth Marie Ash, 27, Pea Ridge

Christian Michael Scott Wright, 24, and Spencer Quinn Stocks, 19, both of Centerton

April 9

Juan Diego Santillan, 22, and Cynthia Yanet Gonzalez-Vidal, 22, both of Bentonville

April 10

Shannon Gene Antle, 43, Exeter, Mo., and Sarah Nicole Stanley, 36, Bella Vista

Steven Clark Fleming, 35, Bentonville, and Jordanna Virginia Chiafitela-Fernandez, 35, Parkland, Fla.

April 15

Kevin Paul Casey, 55, and Dawn Michelle Williams, 55, both of Rogers

Joshua Leland Funmaker, 40, and Courtney Marie Young, 27, both of Bentonville

Robert Allan Gooderl, 25, and Allison Claire Torres, 23, both of Dallas, Texas

Brock Harold Hauser, 33, Bentonville, and Lyndsey Nicole Adams, 32, Fayetteville

Randy Myron Hutchison, 37, and Kathryn Leona Rhyne, 37, both of Rogers

Derek Joseph Kosina, 30, and Tyler Elaine Gabbard, 23, both of Bentonville

Michael Paul Lingo, 41, and Tabitha Ann Burkett, 39, both of Garfield

Manchusa Loungsangroong, 32, and Savannah Marie Learned, 27, both of Centerton

David Glenn Newman, 59, and Corrie Kay Wells, 43, both of Rogers

Carlos Ramos-Rodriguez, 33, and Jocelyn Kassandra Hernandez-Ramos, 27, both of Springdale

Benjamin David Shondelmyer, 29, Bentonville, and Amber Nicole Brumley, 28, Grove, Okla.

Shelby Samuel Skalnik, 36, and Cierra Remington Helms, 31, both of Rogers

Roman Around Stewart, 30, and Katrina Faye Cox, 37, both of Cave Springs

Travis Lee Tripodi, 29, and Maria Del Carmen Garcia, 30, both of Pea Ridge

Flavio Gilberto Vega, 32, and Jody Lee Schoof, 35, both of Bella Vista

Alexis Kae West, 21, Siloam Springs, and Dakota Jake Taylor, 22, Gentry

Garrett Neal Wiley, 27, and Sarah Elizabeth Weeden, 29, both of Rogers

Michael Lane Wilkinson, 24, and Brittany Marie Lacy, 23, both of Rogers

Becky Yoon, 21, and Cedric Estuardo Duarte, 23, both of Gravette

