The World in Brief

Canada rampage leaves several victims

ENFIELD, Nova Scotia -- A 51-year-old man went on a shooting rampage in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on Sunday, leaving "multiple victims," including a dead police officer, officials said. The suspect was arrested at a gas station and police later announced that he had died.

The man, identified by police as Gabriel Wortman, was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Enfield, northwest of downtown Halifax.

"Our hearts are heavy with grief and sadness today as we have lost one of our own," Brian Sauve, president of the National Police Federation, said in a statement. "A second dedicated Member was injured in the line of duty."

Police have not provided a motive for the attack. By late morning, there were half a dozen police vehicles at the scene. Yellow police tape surrounded the gas pumps, and a large, silver SUV was being investigated by police. Witnesses saw a body lying at the gas station.

The incident started in the small, rural town of Portapique, with police advising residents to lock their homes and stay in their basements. Several building fires were reported by residents as well, but police didn't immediately confirm details.

"I never imagined when I went to bed last night that I would wake up to the horrific news that an active shooter was on the loose in Nova Scotia," Premier Stephen McNeil said. "This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation."

Iranian Guard confirms Gulf encounter

TEHRAN, Iran -- Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard acknowledged Sunday that it had a tense encounter with U.S. warships in the Persian Gulf last week, but alleged without offering evidence that American forces sparked the incident.

The incident Wednesday saw the U.S. Navy release video of small Iranian fast boats coming close to American warships as they operated in the northern Persian Gulf near Kuwait, with U.S. Army Apache helicopters.

In the Guard's telling, its forces were conducting a drill and faced "the unprofessional and provocative actions of the United States and their indifference to warnings." It said the Americans later withdrew.

The Guard released no evidence to support its allegation, but did release a video showing an Iranian boat traveling in parallel with a U.S. warship. At one point, a deck-mounted machine gun on the Iranian vessel is seen pointed toward the American ship.

The Guard also accused American forces of blocking Iranian warships April 6 and 7 as well.

Lt. Pete Pagano, a spokesman for the U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet, said the Navy stood by its earlier description of the incident Wednesday.

"Regarding any other interactions with our ships, U.S. forces continue to remain vigilant and are trained to act in a professional manner," Pagano said.

Yemen rebels seize ex-culture minister

CAIRO -- Yemen's rebels Sunday detained a former culture minister and writer who was a vocal critic of their rule, his family and lawyer said.

The rebels, known as Houthis, stormed Khalid al-Rwaishan's home in a suburb of the capital Sanaa at dawn, seizing personal papers and documents. Al-Rwaishan was then taken to an undisclosed location, said his lawyer, Waddah Qutaish.

The former minister's son, Waddah Al-Rwaishan, confirmed the arrest, saying the Houthis "abducted" him. A spokesman for the rebels did not respond to phone calls seeking comment.

Khalid al-Rwaishan served as culture minister in 2006 in the government of former President Ali Abdullah Saleh. He did not leave Sanaa in 2014 when the Houthi rebels captured the city and much of northern Yemen, toppling the internationally recognized government of President Abed Rabo Mansour Hadi.

Al-Rwaishan had been critical of the rebels for detaining thousands of Yemenis, including rights advocates, during the country's civil war. The Iran-allied Houthis have detained scores of activists, journalists and lawyers.

Trump, Erdogan talk about virus in call

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump have spoken on the phone, discussing the coronavirus pandemic, bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to an account of the call shared by the Turkish presidency's office Sunday, the leaders agreed to continue their "close cooperation" against the threats posed by the vrus to public health and the economy. This would be a "necessity of the spirit of solidarity required by being NATO allies," the message said.

The U.S. has the highest number of covid-19 infections in the world, and Turkey now ranks seventh, according to Johns Hopkins University's data.

A weekend lockdown in 31 Turkish provinces is nearing its end, after which people between the ages of 20 and 65 can move around. But the government has urged people to stay home and hopes the rate of infections will reach its peak in the coming days.

