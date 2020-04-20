Democratic Party of Arkansas to host virtual convention; 'first in nation,' chairman says

Democratic Party of Arkansas Chairman Michael John Gray of Augusta is shown in this file photo.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas has canceled an in-person special state convention where delegates to the Democratic National Convention were scheduled to be selected, the party announced Monday.

Instead, the process will be conducted with the help of technology.

The convention, which selects 36 national delegates to represent the state in Milwaukee when the party's presidential nominee is selected, was originally scheduled to take place May 30 in Little Rock.

In a news release, party Chairman Michael John Gray said the party is making "bold, necessary, and unprecedented adjustments to make sure that Arkansans will have a say in the election of the next President of the United States."

Gray added "Arkansas played a role on the national stage during this primary process, and we will continue that role by establishing an innovative, first-in-nation virtual convention."

The new process, which is still being developed, will ensure that the election of delegates to the national convention is "safe, secure, and accessible to all Arkansans wanting to participate," according to the release.

Arkansas state officials "should take similar steps to guarantee that all voters in the Natural State” are able to cast their ballot safely with “extended early voting and vote-by-mail,” the release adds.