Disc golf play up, but most big events postponed

Matt Lloyd lines up his drive during the Sunday Funday Flip Doubles disc golf tournament March 15 at Cedar Creek Disc Golf Course in West Fork. Lloyd manages Dynamic Discs Northwest Arkansas, which has seen a spike in sales of equipment but has lost money because large-scale events have been postponed. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

Matt Lloyd has differing views on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected disc golf in Northwest Arkansas.

Lloyd, who owns Dynamic Discs of Northwest Arkansas, said sales of equipment through his pro shop at JB Hunt Park in Springdale have seen a big spike since the government-mandated shutdown went into effect in mid-March.

"Sales have definitely been up," Lloyd said. "March was our best month since we have been open."

Players flip discs to determine partners on March 15 at the Cedar Creek Disc Golf Course in West Fork. Matt Lloyd, who owns Dynamic Discs of Northwest Arkansas, said part of the appeal of disc golf is the low cost of equipment and no greens fees at area courses. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)

That's the good news, but there has been a downside to what the pandemic has meant to his overall business.

"We're losing money because our large-scale events, we're unable to hold those," Lloyd said. "The shop itself, the sales are good, but our operation in general is down. In Arkansas, late March and April are our busiest times for disc golf events and national events and we run a lot of those.

"So in April, we've lost about $10,000."

Lloyd is hopeful that the events that have been postponed can be held later in the summer or this fall, but admitted that some of the events won't be back in 2020.

He is trying to focus on the positive as the sport seems to be picking up momentum as more people are turning to outdoor activities as a way to get outside.

"There are a lot of new players picking up disc golf looking for something to do," Lloyd said."Hopefully, we'll keep these new players and they will carry it on when this is over. Maybe our sales will equal out. This is kind of unknown times. We're doing the best that we can and trying to figure it out as we go."

Brian Richardson, who is on the Fayetteville Disc Golf Association and owns Cedar Creek Disc Golf Course said there has been a definite rise in participation at his private course in West Fork.

"Absolutely I have seen an increase, but the city courses have not," Richardson said. "I'm sanitizing every night, but the city courses don't want anybody to play. ... It's kind of tough right now."

Richardson said the demographic that seems to be showing the most growth is female players, adding that for the first time, there is a female on the Fayetteville Disc Golf Association board. Lulumae Wampler is the vice president of operations for the association.

Eric Savage has been involved in disc golf for more than 10 years, in the River Valley. The Alma Middle School special education instructor is also a course designer and is hoping to get approval for the new Alma Greens course soon.

Savage, a member of the Western Arkansas Flying Disc Association, said he has not seen a jump in players this spring at his course, adding that the Eagle's Nest course in Van Buren has been shut down until further notice. The closure has cost his facility between $300 and $500 so far, he added.

"It's heartbreaking," Savage said. "We normally have minis on Tuesdays, Saturdays and Sundays, but we've had to suspend those. We tried to comply with the social distancing, but one night we had a group of 18 show up with people getting too close, so we voted to suspend things for now."

Richardson said the coronavirus has forced disc golf organizers to modify the way they conduct tournaments, going with a match-play format of 1-on-1 competition. Limiting the number of players and spraying down the baskets and chains with an alcohol and bleach solution has worked well, Richardson said.

"What we're doing is just making sure everybody is practicing social distancing," he said. "We're just asking everybody to be smart about it."

Lloyd said the low cost of disc golf equipment and no greens fees at public disc golf courses have struck a chord with newcomers.

"We can get you into three discs and a bag for $45," Lloyd said. "And once you get them, there are no greens fees. Plus the weather we've had has helped. Covid-19 has been a blessing for people whose business is outdoors. Fishing, camping has also seen an uptick. It's a great recreational opportunity in these times.

"Hopefully when things settle down, these people who are trying it for the first time will stick with it, continue to get exercise and just continue to enjoy disc golf."

