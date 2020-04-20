4-star guard Khalen Robinson signs with Arkansas

ESPN 4-star guard Khalen 'KK' Robinson is officially a Razorback after signing his national letter of intent with Arkansas.

Robinson, 6-1, 180 pounds, committed to Arkansas over scholarship offers from Florida, Texas A&M, Kansas, TCU, Illinois, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt and others last Thanksgiving.

He helped prep-school power Oak Hill Academy in Virginia to a 36-3 record this season after he played his junior season at Bryant.

Robinson was named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps first team after averaging 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals per game, leading the Hornets to the Class 6A state title game.

Robinson is rated the No. 20 point guard and No. 82 overall recruit in the nation.

He averaged 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game playing for Pro Skills in Nike EYBL play last year. He shot 41.3 percent from the floor, 39.8 percent beyond the 3-point line and 82.9 percent at the line.

Prior to signing day, Arkansas had ESPN’s No. 6 recruiting class in the nation. The class includes Robinson, forward Jaylin Williams and guards Moses Moody and Davonte Davis.

Davis signed with the Razorbacks on Nov. 19, and Williams and Moody signed last week.