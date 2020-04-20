Gunman kills 16 people in Nova Scotia

Police block a highway in Debert, Nova Scotia, in the area of the shooting rampage Sunday. (AP/The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan)

TORONTO -- A gunman disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires in a rampage across the Canadian province of Nova Scotia that killed 16 people, the deadliest such attack in the country's history. Officials said Sunday the suspected shooter was also dead.

A police officer was among the dead. Several bodies were found inside and outside a home in the small, rural town of Portapique, about 60 miles north of Halifax. Overnight, police began advising residents of the town -- already on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic -- to lock their doors and stay in their basements. Several homes in the area were set on fire as well.

Police identified the man believed to be the shooter as Gabriel Wortman, 51, who was thought to live part time in Portapique. Authorities said he disguised himself as a police officer in uniform at one point and made his car look like a Royal Canadian Mounted Police cruiser.

Wortman was arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police at a gas station in Enfield, just outside Halifax. Police later announced that he had died.

"This is one of the most senseless acts of violence in our province's history," Nova Scotia Premier Stephen McNeil said before the death toll rose to the nation's historic high.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokesman Daniel Brien confirmed that 16 people had been killed, as had the shooter. He said he could not rule out that the death toll could still rise.

Mass shootings are relatively rare in Canada. The country overhauled its gun-control laws after a mass shooting in 1989, when gunman Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique college.

It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon in Canada. The country also requires training, a personal risk assessment, two references, spousal notification and criminal record checks to purchase a weapon.

Police have not provided a motive for the attack, but Royal Canadian Mounted Police Chief Superintendent Chris Leather said many of the victims did not know the shooter.

"That fact that this individual had a uniform and a police car at his disposal certainly speaks to it not being a random act," Leather said. He added that police believe he acted alone.

Leather said they would investigate whether the attack had anything to do with the coronavirus pandemic but no link has been found thus far.

The dead officer was identified as Constable Heidi Stevenson, a mother of two and a 23-year veteran of the force. Another officer was injured.

Leather said at one point there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau, a spokeswoman with the provincial force, said police received a call about "a person with firearms" about 10:30 p.m. Saturday and the investigation "evolved into an active shooting investigation."

"My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Christine Mills, a resident of the area, said it had been a frightening night for the small town, with armed officers patrolling the streets. In the morning, helicopters flew overhead searching for the suspect. "It's nerve-racking because you don't know if somebody has lost their mind and is going to beat in your front door," she said.

Tom Taggart, a lawmaker who represents the Portapique area in the municipality of Colchester, said the quiet community has been shaken.

"This is just an absolutely wonderful, peaceful, quiet community, and the idea that this could happen in our community is unbelievable," Taggart said by phone from his home in nearby Bass River.

A Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist -- a person who makes dentures -- in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website. A suspect photo issued by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police appears to be of the same person seen in video footage being interviewed about dentures by CTV Atlantic in 2014.

Mills also said that Wortman was known locally as someone who divided his time between a residence in Halifax and one in Portapique.

Taggart said he didn't know Wortman well, but spoke to him a few times when he called about municipal issues. He described knowing Wortman's "lovely big home" on Portapique Beach Road.

