• Christine Lang, manager of the Werneck Brewery in Werneck, Germany, said the decision to close the brewery, which traces its history to 1617 and has been owned by Lang's family since 1861, came with "many tears."

• Yuan Zhiming, the head of the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, rejected allegations in the United States that the coronavirus could have originated in his laboratory, saying in an interview on China's state television that "there's no way this virus came out from us."

• Andrea Taylor, the president and chief executive of the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute in Alabama, is stepping down from her position "in hopes that her decision will create more flexibility for the institute's future viability" amid the pandemic, board Chairman Isaac Cooper said.

• Pascale Selwan Tabet, executive assistant manager of Le Bristol in Beirut, said the 70-year-old landmark hotel that weathered Lebanon's 15-year civil war and other turmoil is shutting down amid the country's economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic.

• Sergey Nochovnyy, 38, a Russian businessman stuck at his home in Moscow because of a city lockdown, said he took a temporary job delivering meals because he wanted to "look at life from another angle" and get outdoors during the movement restrictions.

• Vincent Asaro, 85, a member of the Bonnano crime family who was acquitted of charges in the notorious 1978 Lufthansa heist but was in prison for ordering associates to burn the car of a man who cut him off, was released by a federal judge over concerns about Asaro's declining health and the coronavirus outbreak.

• Curdarreion Wilson, a Tennessee man wanted in the death of one man and the wounding of a youth outside a convenience store in Memphis, was arrested after a K-9 officer found him in an abandoned home inside a crawlspace, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

• James Logan, the head of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine's Department of Disease Control, said the school's project to train dogs to detect healthy-seeming people who are carriers of the coronavirus is in the "very early stages."

• Furquan Muhammad was arrested and faces felony fleeing and other charges after he led authorities on a high-speed chase in Monroe County, Ga., that ended with Muhammad's vehicle rear-ending a patrol car and injuring two state troopers, officials said.

A Section on 04/20/2020