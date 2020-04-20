IN THEIR WORDS Jenna Wilson

JENNA WILSON

SCHOOL Fort Smith Northside

PARENTS Brian and Amy Wilson

SIBLINGS Leah Wilson

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Playing high school softball in Orlando, Florida and touring Disney World with my teammates/best friends.

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION After I graduate, I will attend Cottey College in Nevada, MO to continue my education and softball career

FAVORITE PLAYLIST A personal mix of Rhianna, Doja Cat, Kesha, and Ariana Grande.

FAVORITE FOOD Chicken Alfredo

FAVORITE TV SHOW The Office

FAVORITE MOVIE Pitch Perfect or Finding Nemo

TWITTER HANDLE None

ROLE MODELS My parents, Kayla Green (catcher for Razorbacks Softball), and Megan Turk (my hitting coach)

INFLUENTIAL COACH Brian Jendro and my dad, Brian Wilson

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT My 11th-grade Pre-AP Chemistry teacher, Valerie Brewer, and my favorite subject is Algebra

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS I see myself in PT school to become a Physical Therapist.

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU Covid-19 discontinued my senior high school softball season and almost the rest of my senior year. I may not get to experience Senior Night, Prom, and a traditional graduation.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss the screaming and excitement from my teammates throughout the season. I'll miss my best friends.

In Their Words focuses on Northwest Arkansas senior athletes who participate in spring sports, which have been affected by the covid-19 outbreak. This feature will allow these seniors to say, in their own words, how the pandemic has affected them in their final year of high school sports. To be considered for In Their Words, email csouza@nwadg.com or direct message @nwachip on Twitter.

Sports on 04/20/2020