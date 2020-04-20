Mystery plants revealed Apr 20

Here are your Mystery plants revealed for the week of April 13. Hope you find some you may need for your own garden!

April 14 This native deciduous plant is Aronia melanocarpa, commonly called Choke Cherry.

This particular variety I got to trial last year. It is called Low Scape Mound from Proven Winners.

This is a more compact variety of Aronia which is only supposed to grow two feet tall and wide. In the spring it is covered in these clusters of white flowers and the foliage turns a brilliant red in the fall. It can produce blue berries as well.

I haven’t had it long enough to see fruit, but it did have a little fall color last year. It can grow in full sun to partial shade. Mine is in filtered sun.

April 15 – Lunaria annua, commonly called Money plant or Dollar Plant.

Since it was Tax Day, I thought that was appropriate, but too bad money doesn’t really grow on a plant. Lunaria is actually a biennial plant, which means it grows foliage the first season, then flowers,

sets seeds that resemble dollar coins and dies the next season.

Because it freely reseeds itself, many consider it a perennial since they continuously have the plant in the garden. The flowers can be various shades of purple. It is actually in the mustard family and does best in sun to partial shade. I find it likes a little protection from the afternoon sun, or you may be having to water more often.

April 16 – I got this picture came from a friend who wanted it identified.

She couldn't remember what it was. I had to investigate before I identified it. This lower growing bulb was mixed in with some of her iris plants. It is a Scilla peruviana or Portuguese Squill. I asked Debbie to send me some more pictures and here they are.

It is a late blooming bulb, blooming after the tulips finish. Interesting flower head that starts with tight buds and gradually opens to this large cluster of starry violet blue flowers. You can see more tight buds in the center that will continue to open,

giving it a relatively long blooming time. I think this one would have to be ordered from a bulb company. It is considered hardy and should return for years. Plant it in the fall along with your daffodils and tulips. I am going to be on the lookout for this. Very pretty!



April 17 - Mazus reptans is a lovely ground-hugging groundcover.

This evergreen groundcover will grow in full sun to partial shade. I have seen it used in heavy shade, but it doesn’t bloom as well. The plant blooms for about 6 weeks in spring to early summer. The most common flower color is lavender

but as you can see, it also has white flowering form. It is also sold as a “steppable” groundcover because it can tolerate light foot traffic.



April 18 Eucharist Lily or Amazon Lily –Eucharis amazonica.

Native to Colombia and Peru, this member of the amaryllis family is grown from a bulb. It is an understory plant in the rain forest with evergreen leaves. In its native environment it flowers twice a year, late winter and late summer. It can be grown indoors in Arkansas where it will usually bloom in the late winter.

It prefers a bright light in the winter months, but filtered light during the summer time. The flowers are spectacular,

but the plant does need some room to grow.