• Pope Francis is urging the faithful to use the coronavirus pandemic's "time of trial" to prepare for a future where inequalities are abolished and the poorest are no longer left behind. "This is not some ideology," Francis said. "It is Christianity." Francis traveled a few blocks outside the Vatican walls on Sunday to celebrate Mass at a nearby church to mark a special feast day dedicated to mercy. Only a few priests were in the pews given Italy's strict virus lockdown. In his homily, Francis said the grave, global toll of the pandemic has reminded the world that there are no borders between those who suffer, no differences in nationalities among those who are struck or spared. "We are all frail, all equal, all precious," he said. "May we be profoundly shaken by what is happening all around us," he said from the altar of the Santo Spirito church. "The time has come to eliminate inequalities, to heal the injustice that is undermining the health of the entire human family!" Francis has been using his daily livestreamed Masses in the Vatican hotel where he lives to single out a particular group of people for prayers during the pandemic: the elderly, doctors and nurses, prisoners and those with disabilities. On Sunday, he delivered a broader message about inequality and the need for a post-virus world to rethink its priorities.

• Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes and others sang classic songs brimmed with messages of hope and change during a TV special aimed at fighting the coronavirus, while Beyonce and Alicia Keys spoke passionately about how the virus has disproportionately affected black Americans. Gaga, who curated Saturday's TV special One World: Together At Home, kicked off it off by urging people weathering the coronavirus pandemic to find a way to smile through the pain with a performance of Nat King Cole's version of the song "Smile." She performed during the second part of an eight-hour event supporting the World Health Organization alongside advocacy organization Global Citizen. "I care so much about the medical workers that are putting their lives at risk for us," Gaga said. Beyonce made a surprise appearance on the TV special, thanking "delivery workers, mail carriers and sanitation employees" for their hard work during the pandemic. "Black Americans disproportionately belong to these essential parts of the workforce that do not have the luxury of working from home. And African American communities at large have been severely affected in this crisis. Those with pre-existing conditions are at an even higher risk. This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America," Beyonce said.

