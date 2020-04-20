AUTO RACING

Byron captures virtual race

Nobody did anything to get fired or lose a sponsor in this week's edition of NASCAR virtual racing. William Byron won his second consecutive NASCAR virtual race on Sunday by holding off Timmy Hill -- the driver who moved him out of the way to win an earlier iRacing event -- in a race low on dramatics. Matt DiBenedetto was parked after twice crashing at virtual Richmond Raceway with Ryan Preece, the second incident clearly intentional. It triggered a Twitter spat between the two, with DiBenedetto demanding Preece's address to go to his house to fight and Preece replying he'd give it to him if DiBenedetto showed up in the giraffe costume he wore while competing Sunday. Jimmie Johnson manually disconnected his simulator rather than wait out late-race repairs, and Kevin Harvick ate his lunch from the seat of his rig as he was in a 20-minute hold for repairs. But that was about it in terms of controversy on a day NASCAR desperately needed a drama-free event. Kyle Larson was fired last week for using a racial slur during a non-NASCAR sanctioned iRacing event last Sunday night, and drivers and fans are showing signs of losing some of the excitement that initially engulfed this virtual racing league when it launched during the coronavirus pandemic. Byron, 22 and in his third Cup season driving for Hendrick Motorsports, is an avid iRacer who learned to drive a stock car through the platform.

Leclerc repeats in GP circuit

Charles Leclerc has won his second consecutive F1 Virtual Grand Prix after taking the checkered flag on the Shanghai track. The Ferrari driver started the Chinese GP in pole position and finished ahead of Red Bull's Alex Albon and Guanyu Zhou, who races for UNI-Virtuosi Racing in Formula 2. The 22-year-old Leclerc, who has won two F1 races, only started playing the video game at the start of the month. The actual Chinese GP, originally scheduled for April 19, was postponed in February. With the F1 season halted by the coronavirus pandemic, the sport launched a virtual series to keep fans entertained. Golfer Ian Poulter came 18th.

FOOTBALL

Dolphins release six from roster

The Miami Dolphins released six veterans on Saturday as the team cleared roster spots for the influx of rookies coming in the 2020 NFL draft. Linebacker Jake Carlock and Jamal Davis II, receivers Andy Jones and Terry Wright, cornerback Linden Stephens and defensive tackle Gerald Willis were the veterans released ahead of Thursday's first round of the draft. All six players were added last year as either waiver-wire claims, players poached off another team's practice squad, or free agents signed to either the practice squad or 53-man roster. Their releases leave 18 open spots on Miami's 90-player training camp roster. The Dolphins possess 14 draft picks, six of which are in the draft's top-70 selections.

BASKETBALL

Bogut considers retirement

After 15 years in professional basketball, Andrew Bogut is close to making a decision on when to end his career. The coronavirus and subsequent postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo isn't making it any easier. The 35-year-old Bogut, a 2005 No. 1 draft pick by Milwaukee and who won an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2015, was planning to retire after playing for Australia at the Tokyo Games in three months. Those games have been delayed until July 2021. But Bogut, who has played for Sydney in the National Basketball League the past two seasons, isn't sure he can take the training and discipline needed to go another year. "I'm not doing much, I can tell you that," Bogut told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Bogut, who played a key role in Australia's fourth-place finish at last year's World Cup in China, has been on the Australian team's roster since the 2004 Athens Olympics. The Melbourne-born Bogut was named The Associated Press college basketball player of the year in 2005 while playing for Utah, just before being chosen No. 1 in the NBA draft by the Bucks.

Sports on 04/20/2020