Police ID man, woman fatally shot in Little Rock

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 11:27 a.m.
Police have released the names of a man and woman who were fatally shot at a Little Rock apartment complex on Sunday.

Officers were notified shortly after 3 p.m. of a man who arrived at Baptist Health Medical Center suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to a news release by Little Rock police. The man, 28-year-old Jarvis Washington, told police he was shot at Spanish Jon’s Apartments, 5001 W. 65th St., but later died of his injuries, the release states.

Police said officers who went to the apartment found the door unlocked but blocked from the inside by a chair. Inside the apartment, they discovered the body of 39-year-old Porcha Gibson “just inside the doorway.” Gibson was also shot, authorities said.

Washington and Gibson’s bodies were transported to the State Crime Lab for autopsy, according to the release. A preliminary investigation into the shooting suggests it may have happened due to a “domestic related incident,” though the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

