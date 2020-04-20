Police Beat

Police make arrest

in kidnapping case

Jacksonville police on Sunday morning arrested a man accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her against her will for several days.

According to an arrest report, police were dispatched to 1000 Sorrells Drive in reference to a suspicious incident. At the address, police made contact with a woman who said Leon Linzy, 40, had held her for several days and also hit her in the mouth and stomach and choked her, the report says.

Police observed that the victim had a swollen bottom lip and bruises on her stomach and neck, the report states. The victim told police that Linzy took her cellphone, preventing her from calling for help, according to the report. A search did not locate her phone, the report says.

Linzy was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday night. He faces one felony charge of kidnapping and misdemeanor charges of third-degree domestic battery and first-degree interference with emergency communications.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

It's unclear based on the arrest report whether the woman contacted the authorities herself. The arrest report likewise does not describe the circumstances of Linzy's arrest.

Mechanic held up;

suspect is charged

Little Rock police on Saturday arrested Joseph Ojeda, 22, on felony charges of aggravated robbery, theft of property and possession of a firearm by certain persons after he brandished a firearm at a mechanic and stole his wallet after a disturbance, according to an arrest report.

Ojeda was arrested around 5 p.m. at 3917 W. 12th St., according to the report. He was booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday evening with no bail set.

Car break-in said

to lead to LR arrest

Little Rock police on Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of an instrument of crime after officers responded to a report of people breaking into a vehicle on West Markham Street, an arrest report says.

According to the arrest report, police saw Zackery McCumpsey getting into the back seat of a vehicle. While searching him, they found rolled-up aluminum foil containing crystal meth in his pants pocket, the report states.

McCumpsey was arrested about 4:20 p.m. and remained in the Pulaski County jail as of Sunday evening with no bail set.

Meth found inside

pickup, report says

North Little Rock police on Saturday night arrested a man on a charge of felony possession of methamphetamine after officers observed that the talkative and sweating man appeared to be distancing himself from a pickup on Rose Lane, according to an arrest report.

Police told James Taylor, 45, that he had an active warrant, and he was handcuffed, the report says. Taking a quick look inside the vehicle, police saw a substance that appeared to be meth on the face of a cellphone, in addition to a clear plastic bag containing a crystal substance in the center of the dashboard, the report says.

According to the arrest report, Taylor told police that the meth belonged to him. He did not appear on an online roster of inmates of the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

Man arrested after

crash in Sherwood

Sherwood police on Saturday evening arrested a man on multiple charges after officers responding to a motor vehicle accident found that the intoxicated man had crashed into a tree while his juvenile daughter was unrestrained in the back seat, according to an arrest report.

Officers arriving at the scene found that Heath Harrod, 37, had struck a tree on Halfway Street after hitting several mailboxes and a retaining wall, the arrest report says. Police arrested him on a count of driving while intoxicated. After a breath sample, Harrod's blood-alcohol level was found to be 0.25%, according to the report.

Harrod remained in the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening, according to an online inmate roster. In addition to the DWI charge, he faces charges of misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony endangerment of a minor and misdemeanor inadequate insurance during an accident.

Threat to neighbor

cited as man jailed

Jacksonville police on Saturday evening arrested a 56-year-old man on felony charges of aggravated assault and terroristic threatening after he threatened to kill his neighbor and lunged at him with a dumbbell as if he were going to hit him, according to an arrest report.

Donald McRaven was arrested at 10002 Shannon Drive and booked into the Pulaski County jail, where he remained on Sunday night with no bail set, according to a jail roster.

Woman awakened,

arrested, police say

The Arkansas State Police on Saturday evening arrested a woman after she was found asleep in a vehicle parked at a gas station, then attempted to destroy Xanax pills when she was awakened by police, according to an arrest report.

Mary Boehm, 44, of Little Rock also had two syringes containing heroin, the arrest report states.

Boehm was arrested at a Kum & Go in Maumelle. She did not appear on an online roster of inmates at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

Traffic-stop flight

said to end in crash

Little Rock police arrested a 43-year-old man on multiple charges Sunday after he fled from a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

The arrest report says Derick Crawford wrecked his vehicle at 1100 S. Jones St., where he was arrested. He remained in the Pulaski County jail on Sunday evening with no bail set and faces misdemeanor counts of fleeing and possession of an instrument of crime, among other charges.

Man jailed on drug,

weapons charges

Little Rock police on Sunday arrested a man on several drug and weapons charges after a search of his vehicle in a traffic stop over a fake license plate revealed a handgun, four clear bags of a substance suspected to be marijuana, and a digital scale.

Brian Godblot, 24, was arrested about 12:45 p.m. and was transported to the Pulaski County jail, where he remained Sunday evening without bail.

Metro on 04/20/2020