State's top prospect has Arkansas in top 5

Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/COREY S. KRASKO Fort Smith Northside quarterback Dreyden Norwood escapes Greenwood defender Jordan Hanna in the first quarter of Friday's game in Greenwood.

Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood, the state’s top 2021 prospect, has narrowed his list of schools down to five, and Arkansas is one of them.

Norwood, 6-1, 180 pounds, 4.5 seconds in the 40-yard dash, also listed Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame and Oklahoma. He received his first scholarship offer from former Razorbacks coach Chad Morris more than two years ago.

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman re-confirmed his offer from the Razorbacks. Norwood has visited Fayetteville several times with a Feb. 1 trip being the most recent.

ESPN rates him a 4-star recruit, the No. 10 athlete and No. 142 prospect in the nation for the 2021 class. He is the cousin of Oklahoma cornerback Tre Norwood.

Norwood also has offers from Texas A&M, TCU, Mississippi State, Duke, Kansas, Tennessee and other programs as well.