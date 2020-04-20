U.N. experts rip N. Korea in report

UNITED NATIONS -- U.N. experts have recommended blacklisting 14 vessels for violating sanctions against North Korea in a report that accuses the country of increasing illegal coal exports, imports of petroleum products and continuing with cyberattacks on financial institutions and cryptocurrency exchanges to gain illicit revenue.

The report, obtained Saturday by The Associated Press, also accused North Korea of importing luxury vehicles, watches and liquor and other sanctioned items including robotic machinery, and continuing to illegally access international banking channels "mainly by using third party intermediaries."

The U.N. Security Council has imposed increasingly tough sanctions against the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the country's official name, including banning most of its exports and severely limiting its imports, to pressure Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

The report includes photos of ballistic missile launchers, nuclear sites and vessels recommended for blacklisting, among the panel's 39 recommendations to the Security Council.

It said one vessel is registered in Sierra Leone and six were previously registered in the West African nation. Two are North Korean, one is Chinese, one Vietnamese, one was formerly registered in Togo, one was formerly registered in St. Kitts and Nevis, and the flag of one is unknown.

China has been neighboring North Korea's largest trading partner and has been considered critical to enforcing U.N. sanctions.

The panel said the Chinese-flagged Yun Hong 8 -- which it recommended for sanctions -- made at least 10 calls between February and October 2019 at the North Korean port of Nampo and delivered refined petroleum. It was also observed during that period receiving refined petroleum from other foreign-flagged vessels, which an unidentified U.N. member state said was likely for delivery to North Korea, the experts said.

China responded to the panel's inquiry about the vessel by questioning "the serious lack of accuracy of the relevant information," the report said.

China's Foreign Ministry and U.N. ambassador have said the country is implementing the sanctions.

A photo in the report provided by an unnamed U.N. member state shows multiple coal-laden North Korea-flagged vessels at anchor near Lianyungang, China, which the panel said is being used to conduct ship-to-ship coal transfers.

Despite a U.N. ban, the panel said North Korea's coal exports increased in 2019.

The panel said the addition of larger foreign-flagged tankers delivering to North Korea has also expanded its illicit imports of refined petroleum products.

N. KOREA: NO LETTER

Meanwhile, North Korea on Sunday dismissed as "ungrounded" President Donald Trump's comment that he recently received "a nice note" from the North's leader, Kim Jong Un.

Trump said during a news briefing Saturday that "I received a nice note from him recently. It was a nice note. I think we're doing fine." Trump also defended now-stalled nuclear diplomacy with Kim, saying the U.S. would have been at war with North Korea if he had not been elected.

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said there was no letter addressed to Trump recently by "the supreme leadership," a reference to Kim. It said it would examine why the U.S. leadership released "the ungrounded story" to the media.

"The relations between the top leaders of [North Korea] and the U.S. are not an issue to be taken up just for diversion nor it should be misused for meeting selfish purposes," the statement said.

The pair's nuclear diplomacy has made little headway since the breakdown of their second summit in Vietnam in early 2019, when Trump rebuffed Kim's calls for sweeping sanctions relief in return for a partial denuclearization step.

​​​​​Information for this article was contributed by Hyung-Jin Kim of The Associated Press.

