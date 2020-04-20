UAMS staff get down to 'Safety Dance' with Fallon, Roots

Staff at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences showed off their dance moves April 18 with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots during the One World: Together At Home special.

Fallon, the host of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and members of Tonight Show band The Roots, used instruments and household items to perform a version of “Safety Dance,” the weirdly catchy 1983 pop hit by Canadian new wave band Men Without Hats.

Also featured in the video, which has over 450,000 views on YouTube, are front line health care workers from across the country, many wearing masks or washing their hands, dancing along to the song. At least three clips feature UAMS staff, including one showing workers doing the Safety Dance on the hospital’s helipad.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=la1q1aRUaNg]

Leslie Taylor, UAMS vice chancellor for communications and marketing, says an NBC producer contacted her on April 14 about submitting videos for the special.

“They were looking for people on the front lines,” says Taylor. “We thought it would be good because it gave the group something to be happy about and to have a little levity in the middle of what they are fighting right now.”

Michelle Roberts, an infection prevention nurse who has been at the hospital for 21 years, is one of the three dancers on the helipad. She saw the clip on the special after her shift Saturday night.

"After a hard day of work again today it was nice to see that we were included in the collaboration of the television networks tonight," she wrote on Facebook.

Along with the helipad clip, keen-eyed viewers will see UAMS workers dancing around the “Heroes Work Here” sign at the hospital and residents dancing in front of a UAMS sign.

The special, which aired Saturday, was presented in conjunction with the World Health Organization and the United Nations and was co-hosted by Fallon, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and curated in collaboration with Lady Gaga.