Washington County marriage licenses

April 9
Lee Trimone Brown, 45, and Laquita Lasha Sharpe, 33, both of Fayetteville
Stephen Kyle Simmering, 35, and Micah Nicole Seal, 29, both of Springdale
April 10
Nelvi Steve Aguilar, 30, and Jael Alejandra Nunez-Perez, 32, both of Springdale
Jacob Ryan Eubanks, 27, and Rebecca Noelle Black, 25, both of Fayetteville
Hernandez Batres Josue Isaias, 23, and Esperanza Sainz-Garibay, 25, both of Lowell
Isaac William Long, 23, and Katherine Elizabeth Casey, 23, both of Springdale
Mister B. Minchue, 26, and Audrey Jane Magee, 38, both of Rogers
Anthony Brian Samuels, 50, and Teresa Lynn Hattabaugh, 53, both of Fayetteville
Curtis Dillon Simpson, 30, and Brittany Nicole Moreau, 34, both of Fayetteville
Jack Travis Smitham, 22, Dallas, and Katherine Elizabeth Womble, 22, Cypress, Texas
John-Paul Leon White, 26, and Chelsei Montz Briggs, 27, both of Springdale
April 13
Ibtu Tusty Aikwij, 36, and Mieo Ysawa, 33, both of Springdale
Zahid Arroyo Garcia, 19, and Jasmine Nagera Coreas, 22, both of Lowell
John Reed Kilpatric, 23, and Ashlynn Beth Sorrells, 21, both of Fayetteville
Jeffrey Lloyd Molen, 30, and Audrey Renee Gardner, 31, both of Prairie Grove
Roberto Rivera, 44, and Ashley Nicole Jackson, 35, both of Centerton
April 14
Daniel Richard Ekstrand, 35, and Shelby Lynne Daniel, 27, both of Bella Vista
Javier Richard Hernandez, 33, Oklahoma City, and Hannah Elizabeth Enix, 31, Centerton
April 15
Stuart Lee Jones, 25, and Andrea Lee Mason, 26, both of Lowell
Mark Calvin McElhannon, 48, and Leandra Kristin Harris, 29, both of Fayetteville
Jonathan Michael Newton, 26, and Janae Michelle Peterson, 23, both of Gentry
Mark Edward Presley, 45, and Emily Lavone Beers, 20, both of Independence, Mo.
Justin Garrett Reinberg, 32, and Stephanie Kayla Garey, 29, both of Fayetteville
Kalob Nehemiah Rogers, 23, and Butterfly Carin Macias, 19, both of Fayetteville
Navid Eric Samavati, 33, and Katelyn Marie Graves, 32, both of Fayetteville
NW News on 04/20/2020
Print Headline: Marriage licenses