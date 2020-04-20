Sections
Washington County marriage licenses

by -- Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.
April 9

Lee Trimone Brown, 45, and Laquita Lasha Sharpe, 33, both of Fayetteville

Stephen Kyle Simmering, 35, and Micah Nicole Seal, 29, both of Springdale

April 10

Nelvi Steve Aguilar, 30, and Jael Alejandra Nunez-Perez, 32, both of Springdale

Jacob Ryan Eubanks, 27, and Rebecca Noelle Black, 25, both of Fayetteville

Hernandez Batres Josue Isaias, 23, and Esperanza Sainz-Garibay, 25, both of Lowell

Isaac William Long, 23, and Katherine Elizabeth Casey, 23, both of Springdale

Mister B. Minchue, 26, and Audrey Jane Magee, 38, both of Rogers

Anthony Brian Samuels, 50, and Teresa Lynn Hattabaugh, 53, both of Fayetteville

Curtis Dillon Simpson, 30, and Brittany Nicole Moreau, 34, both of Fayetteville

Jack Travis Smitham, 22, Dallas, and Katherine Elizabeth Womble, 22, Cypress, Texas

John-Paul Leon White, 26, and Chelsei Montz Briggs, 27, both of Springdale

April 13

Ibtu Tusty Aikwij, 36, and Mieo Ysawa, 33, both of Springdale

Zahid Arroyo Garcia, 19, and Jasmine Nagera Coreas, 22, both of Lowell

John Reed Kilpatric, 23, and Ashlynn Beth Sorrells, 21, both of Fayetteville

Jeffrey Lloyd Molen, 30, and Audrey Renee Gardner, 31, both of Prairie Grove

Roberto Rivera, 44, and Ashley Nicole Jackson, 35, both of Centerton

April 14

Daniel Richard Ekstrand, 35, and Shelby Lynne Daniel, 27, both of Bella Vista

Javier Richard Hernandez, 33, Oklahoma City, and Hannah Elizabeth Enix, 31, Centerton

April 15

Stuart Lee Jones, 25, and Andrea Lee Mason, 26, both of Lowell

Mark Calvin McElhannon, 48, and Leandra Kristin Harris, 29, both of Fayetteville

Jonathan Michael Newton, 26, and Janae Michelle Peterson, 23, both of Gentry

Mark Edward Presley, 45, and Emily Lavone Beers, 20, both of Independence, Mo.

Justin Garrett Reinberg, 32, and Stephanie Kayla Garey, 29, both of Fayetteville

Kalob Nehemiah Rogers, 23, and Butterfly Carin Macias, 19, both of Fayetteville

Navid Eric Samavati, 33, and Katelyn Marie Graves, 32, both of Fayetteville

NW News on 04/20/2020

Print Headline: Marriage licenses

