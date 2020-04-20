WATCH LIVE: Gov, state health officials to give 1:30 p.m. update; virus deaths pass 40

The number of people in Arkansas who have died as a result of the coronavirus has passed 40, as the total confirmed cases in the state rose by 72, the state Health Department reported on Monday.

A total of 41 people have died since the first coronavirus case was reported in the state on March 11, the agency reports. At least 1,853 positive cases have been reported, while 738 people have recovered from the illness.

The Health Department’s count doesn’t include the number of infected inmates in prisons in Arkansas. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the new cases from the general population show a more accurate view of where the state is currently when it comes to the pandemic. He said he will be using a separate line in graphs to show the current situation at the Cummins Unit, where 348 positive cases were reported Sunday.

The governor and state health officials, will provide an update on the state’s covid-19 response at 1:30 p.m. Check back to watch the live video.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rhbt9s0dLuk]