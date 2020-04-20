This Week In Arkansas Athletics

April 20

2013

Hope McLemore and Chelsea Cohen combined for a no-hitter in the Arkansas women’s softball team’s 4-0 win over Kentucky at Bogle Park.

McLemore, of Ringling, Okla., struck out 10 batters in 61/3 innings, and Cohen posted the final two outs with the bases loaded. Clarisa Navarro, Jennifer Rambo and Nicole Schroeder all hit home runs for the Razorbacks.

The fifth no-hitter in program history was Arkansas’ first against an SEC school and its second against a Power 5 opponent, following Jennifer Bottoms’ 2-0 gem against Ohio State on March 4, 2000.

McLemore and Cohen fired the Razorbacks’ second tandem no-hitter, following a combined no-no from Tammy Kincaid and Rachel Talley against Cal State Northridge (1-0 on Feb. 19, 2000).

2002

Alistair Cragg ran the 5,000 meters in 13 minutes, 22.07 seconds at the Mount San Antonio College Relays in Walnut, Calif., to set an Arkansas school record by .01 seconds. Cragg broke the mark of 13:22.07 by Jason Bunston in 1997.

April 21

2013

Sebastian Cappelen shot a final-round 4-under 66 to win the SEC individual title in breezy conditions at St. Simons Island, Ga.

Cappelen joined Bud Still (1995) as the Razorbacks’ only individual

male champions at the SEC Championships.

Cappelen played all three rounds under 70, finishing with a 69, 67 and 66 to finish the championship at 8-under

The Razorbacks placed sixth overall behind champion Alabama.

1999

Arkansas women’s softball swept a doubleheader from Tulsa by the scores of 3-0 and 2-1 to stretch the team’s winning streak to a program-best 12 games.

The win streak included sweeps of series against Missouri State, at Auburn, versus No. 11 South Carolina, versus Georgia and the Golden Hurricane.

Arkansas went on to a 46-29 final record and a 17-13 mark in SEC play, its first finishes over .500 in both categories in the third year of the program under Coach Carie Dever-Boaz. The winning streak is still tied for the longest in school history.

April 22

2018

Arkansas closed out South Carolina 3 and 2 to claim its first SEC women’s golf championship at Greystone Golf Club in Hoover Ala.

The Razorbacks, led by Coach Shauna Taylor and junior Maria Fassi, defeated Alabama (3-1-1) and Florida (3-1-1) to set up the title match vs. No. 1 seed South Carolina.

Kaylee Benton upset South Carolina’s Ainhoa Clara 1 up to deliver the decisive point. Benton and Fassi each went 3-0 in match play, while Dylan Kim and Cara Gorlei were 2-1 and Alana Uriell 1-2.

2018

Andrew Landry, a three-time All-American, won the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio for his first PGA Tour victory.

Landry, 30, shot par on the final seven holes for a 4-under 68 and a two-stroke victory over Trey Mullinax and Sean O’Hair. Landry finished at 17-under 271 and earned $1,116,000.

April 23

2019

Curtis Washington Jr. came up a triple shy of hitting for the cycle, homering along with Dominic Fletcher, Heston Kjerstad, Jack Kenley and Jordan McFarland in the Razorbacks’ 19-2 rout of Northwestern (La.) State in an eight-inning game at Baum-Walker Stadium in Fayetteville.

The Razorbacks pounded out 19 hits, three each by Kjerstad, Washington and catcher Zack Plunkett. Matt Goodheart, Kenley and Mc-Farland all drove in three runs for the Hogs.

2012

Athletic Director Jeff Long hired John L. Smith on a 10-month contract two weeks after firing Coach Bobby Petrino with cause following his motorcycle wreck with his mistress aboard.

Smith, 63, who had departed Petrino’s staff to become head coach at his alma mater Weber State in December 2011, agreed on a contract that would pay him $850,000 for the season.

The Razorbacks start the year ranked No. 8 but fell apart due to injuries and inner turmoil and tumble to a 4-8 record in Smith’s lone season as interim coach. Additionally, Smith’s financial issues, which included filing for bankruptcy, come to light in September, adding to the chaotic season.

April 24

2005

Arkansas softball crushed Kentucky 10-2 at Bogle Park to finish off a three-game weekend sweep.

The Razorbacks outscored their visitors 24-4 in the series, including another 10-2 win to open a doubleheader on the previous day. In that game, the Razorbacks stole a school-record tying six bases.

2004

Arkansas offensive lineman Shawn Andrews and cornerback Ahmad Carroll, both juniors, were both selected in the first round of the NFL Draft held at the Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Andrews was picked No. 16 by the Philadelphia Eagles and Carroll was picked No. 25 by the Green Bay Packers.

No Arkansas player had been drafted in the first round since 1994 (defensive end Henry Ford, 26th overall) and two Razorbacks had not been taken in the first round in the same year since 1989, when defensive end Wayne Martin and safety Steve Atwater, went back to back with picks No. 19 and 20 to the Saints and Broncos, respectively.

April 25

2017

Carson Shaddy singled to open the bottom of the 10th inning and scored on a wild pitch to give the No. 14 Razorbacks a 6-5 victory over Kansas State in a game played at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Evan Lee entered as a pinch hitter in the fifth inning and delivered a two-run single and scored on Chad Spanberger’s double to give Arkansas a 3-1 lead. Lee added an RBI ground ball in the seventh and finished with 3 RBI. Shaddy and Dominic Fletcher had two hits each to lead the Hogs’ eight-hit attack.

The Wildcats scored three runs in the seventh to take a 5-3 lead, but Arkansas rallied to tie it in the bottom of the inning on Lee’s grounder, which scored Eric Cole, and a sacrifice fly from Luke Bonfield, which scored Fletcher.

Jacob Kostyshock (1-0) picked up the win in relief with a scoreless 10th inning.

2015

Omar McLeod set the Drake Relays record by winning the 110-meter hurdles in 13.21 seconds. It was also a school record for the sophomore, breaking his previous mark of 13.48.

In addition to McLeod’s title in the 110 hurdles, he ran on Arkansas’ 400-meter relay team — along Jarrion Lawson, Marqueze Washington and Kenzo Cotton — that won with a time of 39.78.

McLeod, who turned professional after his sophomore year, won the gold medal in the 110 hurdles at the 2016 Olympics for his native Jamaica.

April 26

2013

Arkansas’ No. 25-ranked softball team beat No. 2 Tennessee 2-1 at Lee Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., to snap the Lady Vols’ 19-game winning streak.

The Razorbacks’ Kimmy Beasley pitched a complete game and allowed 1 run on 4 hits and 2 walks, while striking out 4.

2011

Arkansas decathlete Kevin Lazas was named the SEC Freshman of the Week after he scored a school-record 7,542 points to win at the John McDonnell Invitational.

Competing in his first collegiate decathlon, Lazas finished in the top two of five events, including victories in the long jump and pole vault. He surpassed the previous school mark of 7,266 points set by David Wehmeyer in 1983.

2003

Fayetteville High School senior Ronnie Brewer, who signed with Arkansas, was named the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette’s Mr. Basketball.

Brewer, the son of former Arkansas star Ron Brewer, played three seasons for the Razorbacks and scored 1,416 points in 90 games, which ranks 16th on the UA’s career scoring list. He is one spot behind his father, whose 1,440 points in three seasons rank 15th.

Ronnie Brewer was a first-round pick by the Utah Jazz in the 2006 NBA Draft.

1998

The Lady Razorbacks softball team beat Tennessee for the first time in the program’s second year of existence with a doubleheader sweep by scores of 5-3 and 2-0 at Bogle Park.