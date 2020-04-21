12 groups opposing state ban file brief

Twelve national medical organizations filed a brief Monday opposing the state's effort to overturn an order allowing surgical abortions in Arkansas to proceed despite a directive from the state Department of Health.

Led by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the friend-of-the-court brief was filed at the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis. Last week, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge asked the 8th Circuit to reverse a district judge's order blocking enforcement of the directive.

On April 10, the department ordered Little Rock Family Planning Services to cease-and-desist providing surgical abortions except where immediately necessary to protect the life or health of the mother, saying the procedures violated an April 3 directive suspending all medical procedures "that can be safely postponed" until the coronavirus pandemic subsides. The orders expire in May, but can be renewed.

The Family Planning clinic is the state's only provider of surgical abortions. It and a Planned Parenthood clinic in Little Rock also provide medication-induced abortions, which are available only through the 10th week of pregnancy and aren't recommended for all abortion patients.

After the Family Planning clinic sued, U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued a temporary restraining order that expires at 3 p.m. April 28, preventing the state from enforcing the cease-and-desist order and from enforcing the surgical ban on the clinic. She has scheduled a hearing beginning at 9 a.m. Friday on whether to turn the temporary order into a longer-lasting preliminary injunction.

The medical professionals argued that the department's orders "will make safe, legal abortion largely inaccessible in Arkansas," and that there is no medical justification for them. Their brief calls abortion "essential, time-sensitive, and safe health care," and says the prohibitions "will harm women and pose a serious threat to medical professionals in Arkansas."

Doctors who violate the order can be criminally prosecuted and lose their professional licenses. The cease-and-desist order threatened to suspend the clinic's license immediately if it violates the directive.

The brief filed with the 8th Circuit begins with the groups noting that "they represent the doctors and nurses who are on the front lines caring for patients and fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, at great personal cost." It says they "submit this brief to provide the medical community's perspective on the state orders at issue in this case."

"It is the consensus of the nation's medical experts that the ... pandemic does not justify restricting or prohibiting abortion care," the brief states. "In fact, the orders will increase, rather than decrease, use of hospital resources and personal protective equipment."

The other groups joining the amicus brief are the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Nursing, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Osteopathic Obstetricians and Gynecologists, the American Psychiatric Association, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine, the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women's Health, the North American Society for Pediatric and Adolescent Gynecology, the Society of Family Planning, the Society of Gynecologic Surgeons and the Society of OB/GYN Hospitalists.

Last week, 18 states and the American Center for Law and Justice, a politically conservative group, filed an amicus brief in support of Rutledge's petition to have Baker's restraining order set aside. They argued that she didn't correctly apply the law and that her ruling "gravely threatens state authority to protect public health."

"The district court erred by elevating a woman's right to terminate a pregnancy above protecting the public during a pandemic," said the brief filed on behalf of Alabama, Alaska, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Ohio, South Dakota, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and West Virginia.

An amicus brief supporting the clinic was filed by 18 states and the District of Columbia. Those states are New York, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

That brief said a stay of Baker's order "will irreparably harm patients and pose a threat to the public interest."

Attorneys for the clinic also filed its response Monday opposing the requests to stay and vacate Baker's order.

