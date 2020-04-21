The Nation in Brief

A suspected tornado Sunday night has been blamed for dam- aging a home in Baxterville, Miss., a few miles east of hard-hit Marion County. (AP/The Clarion-Ledger/Cam Bonell)

3 people killed as storms sweep South

HEADLAND, Ala. -- Suspected tornadoes killed at least two people as severe weather blasted the Deep South, and a house fire believed started by lightning claimed a third person, officials said Monday.

Jerry Oliver Williams, 61, died late Sunday night when winds flipped the home Williams shared with his wife and child in rural Henry County, Ala., authorities said. The area was under a tornado warning at the time.

A suspected twister also resulted in one death in Marion County, Miss., said Coroner Jessie Graham. Jerry Johnson, 70, died when his home took a "direct hit" from the storm in the Sandy Hook community, Graham said.

The National Weather Service said it had received reports of large hail and broken power poles in the area, and emergency management officials said 20 homes were damaged.

In south Georgia, Wilcox County Coroner Janice Brown a 95-year-old woman died in a house fire early Monday that the state fire marshal's office suspected was caused by a lightning strike. Heavy storms were in the area at the time, said Brown, who declined to identify the victim since extended family members hadn't been notified.

Rainfall totals in excess of 2 inches were widespread, and isolated spots in central Alabama received more than 8 inches of rain in a day, the weather service said.

The storms hit a week after a two-day outbreak of more than 100 tornadoes that began Easter Sunday killed at least 36 people across the region.

Bloomberg filing shows $1B campaign

Michael Bloomberg put $1 billion into his short-lived Democratic presidential bid, a record-shattering amount for any campaign, let alone one that lasted four months, according to his latest filing with the Federal Election Commission.

The former New York mayor also spent $176 million in March as he wound down his operation, including $18 million he transferred to the Democratic National Committee. His campaign ended the month with $11 million in the bank and $14.8 million in debts.

Bloomberg joined the Democratic race Nov. 24. But after spending more than $580 million on advertising and building a field operation with 2,400 staff in 43 states, he dropped out after the primaries on March 3's Super Tuesday gave him no viable path to the nomination.

Presidential candidates and political parties faced a Monday deadline to file detailed reports on their March fundraising activity with the Federal Election Commission. President Donald Trump announced that his re-election effort, including the Republican National Committee, raised $63 million last month and ended with a combined $240 million cash on hand.

N.Y. stab suspect found unfit for trial

NEW YORK -- A man accused of stabbing five people with a machete at a suburban New York Hanukkah celebration is not mentally fit to stand trial, a judge ruled in a decision made public Monday.

Grafton Thomas, 37, is charged in an attack at a rabbi's home on Dec. 28 that left five people wounded in Monsey, an Orthodox Jewish community north of New York City. The most critically injured victim, Josef Neumann, 72, died three months after the attack.

Judge Cathy Siebel wrote that Thomas should be committed to a treatment facility for no more than four months to determine if he can reach "the capacity to permit criminal proceedings to go forward against him."

The ruling only applies to Thomas' trial for federal hate crimes. He's also been indicted on state charges including attempted murder. He has pleaded innocent.

Federal prosecutors have said Thomas had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic comments and a swastika, and had researched Adolf Hitler's hatred of Jews online.

Thomas' attorney, Michael Sussman, has argued that his client was not motivated by anti-Semitism and has struggled with mental illness for years.

Bus hijacker was sought over slaying

ROWLETT, Texas -- A man who hijacked a Dallas-area bus before being killed in a shootout had been wanted for questioning in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend, authorities said.

Ramon Thomas Villagomez, 31, got on the Dallas Area Rapid Transit bus with two people aboard in Richardson, just north of Dallas, at around 11 a.m. Sunday and opened fire, shattering windows, transit officials said.

Police said Villagomez then took the driver hostage and fired at transit-agency officers who tried to stop the bus, which had one other passenger aboard. The chase eventually ended when spike strips were used to stop the bus, Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau said.

Photo by The Brattleboro Reformer

Emma Griffith fills brown bags with food in Whitingham, Vt., on Monday for deliveries to children in the area. (AP/The Brattleboro Reformer/Kristopher Radder)

Villagomez continued firing after he got out of the bus, and officers returned fire, killing him, police said. A transit-agency officer and a Garland police officer were shot and wounded, but their injuries weren't considered life-threatening, Barineau said. The bus driver and passenger weren't injured.

Villagomez was wanted for questioning in San Antonio for the death of his girlfriend, and also had an arrest warrant for aggravated assault in Brazoria County, police said.

-- Compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff from wire reports

A Section on 04/21/2020