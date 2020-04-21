ACLU, NAACP file lawsuit against state prisons

A federal lawsuit filed Tuesday by 11 state prison inmates seeks to force their release -- and the potential release of hundreds of others in custody -- by alleging that officials are violating their rights by keeping them in close quarters without enough hygienic equipment during the covid-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court Tuesday by attorneys with the American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund on behalf of inmates at the Cummins, Varner and Ouachita River units.

One of the inmate plaintiffs, identified in a complaint as “John Doe,” is among the nearly 600 inmates at the Cummins Unit who have tested positive for covid-19.

Other inmates involved in the suit have pre-existing conditions that could make them especially vulnerable to the virus, including heart disease, asthma and cancer, according to the complaint.

By not allowing the plaintiffs and other inmates to socially distance at least 6 feet and by not providing them with disinfectants such as alcohol-based sanitizer and bleach to clean their living quarters, the class-action suit alleges that the Arkansas Department of Corrections is violating their rights under the 8th Amendment and the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Some Plaintiffs continue to physically interact with well over a hundred people each day, often without PPE [personal protective equipment] or ready access to hygiene products,” the complaint states. “Corrections officers and prisoners serving meals often do not properly use masks and gloves -- if they use them at all -- exposing everyone to transmission of the virus.”

The lawsuit seeks a court order to release the defendants while also appointing a special master to determine how many other inmates would need to be released for the prison system to be able to adequately protect its population during the pandemic.

The state’s prison system houses more than 16,000 inmates in units across the state. As of Tuesday, the virus had only been detected in the 1,800-bed Cummins Unit in Lincoln County.

On Sunday, Gov. Asa Hutchinson directed the department and the state Parole Board to begin screening nearly 2,000 inmates who have been identified for potential release during the pandemic. Those inmates should be non-violent offenders who are already approaching their release date, the governor said.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette has reached out to the governor's office and Attorney General Leslie Rutledge to offer a response to the lawsuit.

The ACLU/NAACP lawsuit was assigned to Judge Kristine Baker of the U.S. District Court for Eastern Arkansas.