Arkadelphia’s Jaishon Davis another impressive '22 prospect

A row of Arkadelphia football helmets are shown prior to a game against Benton on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Benton. ( Jimmy Jones )

The 2022 in-state football class is shaping up to be one of the best in years.

Arkansas has already extended offers to five sophomores in the state and it is likely several others will be added to that number as prospects continue to develop over the next two years.

The Razorbacks have extended offers to Clarendon athlete Quincey McAdoo, offensive linemen E'Marion Harris of Joe T. Robinson and Andrew Chamblee of Maumelle along with Little Rock Parkview running back James Jointer and Fayetteville receiver Isaiah Sategna in the 2022 class.

Arkadelphia’s Jaishon Davis, who received an offer from Kansas on April 5, is another promising sophomore prospect in the state.

Davis, 6-2, 230 pounds, had 3 carries for 56 yards and one touchdown, and 10 receptions for 187 yards and 5 touchdowns while recording 7 tackles on defense for the 11-2 Badgers.

Former Arkadelphia coach JR Eldridge, who was recently named the new coach at North Little Rock, believes Davis is a Division I talent.

“He did a lot of really good things for us obviously this past year as a sophomore blocking, catching the ball out of the backfield and running the football,” Eldridge said. “I think he has so many of the intangibles as far as height, weight, speed. Those type of things. He’s just really strong in the weight room as a sophomore in our offseason program - 290-pound (power) clean. He’ll probably be at 320 in no time.”

Davis has recorded 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.33 seconds in the pro-agility shuttle. He has a 265-pound bench press and a 385-pound squat. He reports running 54.4 seconds in the 400 meters as an 8th grader.

Eldridge, who was 82-34 in nine seasons at Arkadelphia, led the Badgers to consecutive Class 4A state championships in 2017 and 2018. He praised Davis’ attitude.

“He’s fun to coach, he’s a good kid,” Eldridge said. “Just a fun teammate to be around for our players and a real coachable young man.”

Davis’ future position on the next level will likely be decided at a later time.

“I think that's to be determined,” Eldridge said. “We used him mostly on offense as a sophomore. We could’ve used him on defense. He actually played some defensive end, some linebacker. In junior high he was our quarterback as a 9th grader and he was a real good linebacker for us as well.”