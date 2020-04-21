Man arrested in Little Rock fatal shooting, police say; suspect named in separate homicide

Little Rock police investigate a homicide March 27 in the 2900 block of South Gaines Street. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Thomas Metthe)

Little Rock police announced Tuesday the arrest of a man accused in a Saturday shooting that left a woman dead and a man injured, and named a suspect in a slaying that occurred last month.

U.S. Marshals arrested Anthony Thomas Jr. in the fatal shooting of 33-year-old Kiero Turner. Her body was found Saturday inside a car near 2901 S. Monroe St., according to police. Thomas is also accused of shooting Ricky Turner, 35, who was found by police several blocks away, at 28th and Madison streets.

Police spokesman officer Eric Barnes said Turner was in stable condition on Tuesday.

Authorities said they also received an arrest warrant for Keith Farr Jr., 41, in the March 27 shooting of Jeremy Bonds, 31.

Bonds was found dead inside a South Gaines Street residence. Farr, a resident of the home, reportedly surrendered to police at the 12th Street police station and admitted he had a gun.

Farr claimed self defense in reference to Bonds’ death, Barnes said at the time.