Business loan talks hit snags

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Sunday that he hoped an agreement could be approved quickly and could get the small-business loan pro- gram back up by midweek. (AP/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON -- Negotiations in Washington on a new $470 billion coronavirus aid package dragged on Monday, but the Trump administration and key lawmakers insisted a final pact is within reach.

President Donald Trump said he expects a Senate vote "hopefully" today.

As talks continued, the contours of the deal appear largely set. Most of the funding, some $300 billion, would go to boost a small-business payroll loan program that's out of money. Additional help would be given to hospitals, and billions more would be spent to boost testing for the virus, a key step in building the confidence required to reopen state economies.

The emerging draft measure -- originally designed by Republicans as a $250 billion stopgap to replenish the payroll subsidies for smaller businesses -- has grown into the second largest of the four coronavirus response bills so far. Democratic demands have caused the measure to balloon, though they likely will be denied the money they want to help struggling state and local governments.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., told lawmakers on a conference call Monday evening that she expected an agreement to be clinched within hours, according to two people on the call who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe it.

The negotiators' urgency shows how worried Republicans and Democrats are about the deteriorating economy, which has seen a spike in unemployment and led to the closure of many American firms. They are also dealing with growing political pressures amid bipartisan anger over how some of the bailout programs have been handled so far, particularly the uneven distribution of loans to small businesses.

The new package would amount to roughly $470 billion in new spending, with $370 billion directed to small businesses. About $75 billion would go to U.S. hospitals -- those straining under a ballooning coronavirus caseload as well as those struggling to stay financially afloat after suspending elective surgeries during the pandemic. About $25 billion would be added for covid-19 testing, something states have said was urgently needed.

Trump hailed the emerging deal at his daily coronavirus briefing Monday evening, calling it "a great plan."

"We're talking about $75 billion for hospitals and other health care providers," Trump said. "Many providers and their employees have taken a huge financial hit in recent weeks. ... Hospitals have really been fantastic."

The funds for testing emerged on Monday as one of the last things to resolve.

Democrats were pushing for a "comprehensive national testing strategy," Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., said on Twitter. The Democrats were seeking "free testing for all, and expanding reporting and contact tracing," Schumer said.

But Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other Trump administration officials were seeking a "state-driven approach and flexibility," according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe the private talks.

The differing approaches echoed the dispute growing nationally as governors blame the federal government for the shortage of tests while Trump and other administration officials insist that there have been record numbers of tests performed and that governors need to try harder.

It wasn't immediately clear what a solution to the testing dispute might look like, though officials involved said they were making progress on the issue.

The package comes several weeks after Congress devoted a record $2.2 trillion to arresting the economic fallout from the coronavirus, underscoring the depth of the crisis and the growing demand for a robust federal response. More than 22 million people have lost their jobs in the past month amid a dive into recession.

STICKING POINTS

The new measure would seek to devote another $310 billion to the Paycheck Protection Program, an initiative created by last month's Cares Act that was initially funded $350 billion but has since run dry. The Small Business Administration stopped accepting loan applications for the program last week after 1.6 million firms obtained taxpayer-backed, forgivable loans.

he White House and Republicans demanded more money for the program, but Democrats said they would only support the measure if they received more money for hospitals, cities and states.

The White House and Democrats appeared to resolve most of their differences Sunday, but sticking points remained Monday. In addition to the dispute over testing, the Congressional Hispanic Caucus released a letter calling for $65 billion in the small-business loan program to be channeled through Community Development Financial Institutions, which are a type of lender that tends to cater to smaller firms and nonprofits.

As negotiators from the Trump administration and congressional leadership worked behind the scenes to resolve the outstanding issues, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced on the floor that the Senate would convene this afternoon with the goal of passing a deal at that time. There had been hopes of approving an agreement in the Senate on Monday, but the deal was not finalized in time.

"At this hour, our Democratic colleagues are still prolonging their discussions with the administration, so the Senate regretfully will not be able to pass more funding for Americans' paychecks today," McConnell said.

"However, since this is so urgent, I have asked that the Senate meet again tomorrow in a new session that was not previously scheduled, and the Democratic leader has agreed to my request. It is past time to get this done for the country."

After speaking on the floor, McConnell donned a face mask to talk briefly to reporters at the Capitol, telling them, without offering details, that negotiations are continuing.

As they finalized the package, lawmakers were circling around the $310 billion increase for the Paycheck Protection Program, of which $60 billion would be reserved for smaller financial institutions to distribute. Half of that would be provisioned for lenders with less than $10 billion in assets and the other half for institutions with between $10 billion and $50 billion in assets. An additional $60 billion in loans and grants would go to a separate small-business emergency lending program that is out of money.

Congressional aides, however, cautioned that talks were ongoing and details remained in flux.

Lawmakers and the administration worked late into the night Sunday trying to hammer out the agreement, but Democrats said Monday that issues remained unresolved on the hospital spending and some elements of the small-business programs, in addition to testing. They also insisted that they had not abandoned their push for some relief for state and local governments whose budgets have been hollowed out by the pandemic, but Republicans and administration officials continued to reject those demands.

If the Senate succeeds in passing the legislation today, the House could attempt to vote on it as early as Wednesday.

Both chambers are out of session, but Republicans have made it clear that they will insist on a roll-call vote in the House, which will require a majority of lawmakers to be present.

RUBIO: NOT A BAILOUT

In videos on Twitter and in an interview with CNBC, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the principal author of the Paycheck Protection Program, defended it amid reports of large companies getting loans, in some cases with more than one affiliate receiving the maximum $10 million. The loans are supposed to go to companies with fewer than 500 employees and are forgivable if the businesses keep workers on their payrolls.

Rubio said some companies had been approved for loans that he didn't think should have, but he hoped regulations would be tightened to prevent that from happening.

"Look, there were glitches made, no doubt about it, but in the end take comfort in the fact that the money has to go to the workers ultimately, it doesn't really matter who the worker's working for we want to keep them employed. This is not a bailout of any company," Rubio said. "But I think certainly the goal here is to get money into the hands of businesses who don't have anywhere else to go for money, including the stock market, shareholders, other sort of credit lines."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., spoke in favor of the emerging agreement in an interview on Fox Business, accusing Democrats of holding it up to make a variety of demands.

"What it would do is something that we've been requesting for the last two weeks, more funding for the small-business program," McCarthy said. "This business program has worked very well more than 1.6 million businesses requested the money to pay their employees, to pay their rent."

Information for this article was contributed by Erica Werner, Seung Min Kim, Mike DeBonis and Paul Kane of The Washington Post; and by Andrew Taylor and Lisa Mascaro of The Associated Press.

