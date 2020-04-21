Colleges fearing missed semester

Pedestrians stand in front of a building at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology campus in Cambridge, Mass., on March 10, 2020. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by Scott Eisen.

For many U.S. colleges, with campuses closed for months, graduation ceremonies scrapped and entrance exams canceled, administrators across the nation increasingly fear their schools may not reopen for the fall semester.

In the meantime, many have canceled summer programs, sports camps and on-campus weddings -- all of which would be lucrative most years. The double whammy of losing summer and fall income would hurt all schools, and it could be fatal to those that were already struggling.

"The hit is huge," said Larry Ladd, a consultant with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges. "They will have less financial cushion because that summer revenue is no longer is there."

College finances are under siege on many fronts. Endowment values have fallen with markets. Fundraising is a steep challenge now. New and returning students may have increased need for financial aid, because many families have lost income in the covid-19 downturn. Some colleges even fear they won't be able to fill their freshman class for fall 2020 as students may decide to wait a year instead of starting online, which would strangle tuition revenue.

High school counselors are advising students that planning ahead even as far as September will be difficult.

"I would tell kids: Number one, the likelihood of having face-to-face classes in September is pretty darn small," said Scott White, a retired guidance director for more than 20 years at Montclair High School in New Jersey.

Northwestern University is still making that tough call. "Our return to on-campus instruction in the summer or fall quarters is also not guaranteed," the school's president, Morton Schapiro, wrote in a letter Thursday. He said the decision to refund room-and-board payments and student fees for the spring had cost more than $25 million, and the school is facing more losses from endowment declines, increased financial aid and the cancellation of some on-campus programs.

While Northwestern hasn't yet decided whether to cancel summer activities including its high school summer offering, other schools are already clearing their summer calendars of the programs that typically bring thousands of high school students to campus.

Cornell University's on-campus programs slated to start before July 12 have been cut or will be converted to online offerings. Brown University canceled its residential pre-college programs for the first half of the summer and in mid-May expects to provide an update for those taking place from July 12 to Aug. 7. Brown's summer high school program, undergrad session and sports camp last year brought in $30 million, about 3% of its operating revenue, the school said.

Some smaller schools have higher stakes. Instead of letting dorms sit empty each summer, Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., usually hosts paying guests like conference attendees and prospective students. Summer programs including the Skidmore Jazz Institute and the New York State Writers Institute typically enroll more than 2,200 students each summer and attract over 13,000 audience members. This year all on-campus activities from May 31 to Aug. 23 are canceled -- a loss of about $2 million in net revenue. "While this may be considered a modest loss at some institutions," said spokeswoman Sara Miga, "it is significant to Skidmore."

Michigan State also said summer academic camps, including those for high school students, are suspended unless they can be offered virtually. The school also announced a tuition freeze for the 2020-21 school year, halting of construction projects and reduction of discretionary expenses.

Summer programs may be money makers, said White, the college counselor, "but empty dorms is what kills colleges."

