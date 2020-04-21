Countries advance in reopening economies

BERLIN -- Several countries moved ahead with plans for the gradual reopening of their economies this week, signaling cautious optimism among their governments that measures to combat the coronavirus are working.

Germany -- a role model in handling the outbreak in the region -- is slowly reversing some of the restrictions put in place weeks ago, embarking on a careful and long path back to normality that could serve as a template for other nations.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, however, extended a lockdown on Monday but did so amid mounting hopes that her country can eliminate the coronavirus by tracing transmissions and preventing new infections.

Her move underscores the uncertainty over the best path forward as countries emerge from lockdown. In Germany, some scientists have argued that the country should ramp up restrictions until new infections reach a rate that makes tracking and contact tracing more easy, a strategy they say will allow for a greater degree of freedom in the long run.

But political pressure has been mounting for a return to normality, with some German states pushing for greater freedoms as shops under 8,600 square feet began to open Monday. Chancellor Angela Merkel urged vigilance.

"It would be a terrible shame if we were to go straight into a relapse," she said at a news conference. "We must not become careless, we must not lull ourselves into a false sense of security."

Merkel stressed, "We have not reached the peak."

The number of coronavirus deaths in Europe surpassed 100,000 this weekend. Many European nations, including Britain and France, remain under tight lockdowns and are expected to stay under heavy restrictions for weeks.

But leaders must weigh the economic impact. Unemployment could almost double, as tens of millions of jobs on the continent are at risk, according to the McKinsey consulting firm.

With a relatively low debt burden after years of economic growth, Germany is better positioned to endure a prolonged lockdown compared with many other European Union countries. But a relatively low coronavirus death toll has encouraged German officials to agree to a cautious easing of restrictions.

Many nonessential businesses reopened Monday, including car dealers, book stores, zoos and electronics retailers. Restaurants, bars and most larger stores will remain closed.

At least 4,706 people have died of the coronavirus in Germany. By comparison, France has only a slightly higher number of confirmed infections but more than four times the number of deaths -- a difference that health analysts have partially explained by pointing to more extensive testing and other mitigation efforts introduced early on in Germany.

State leaders and the federal government last week agreed to keep social distancing measures in place until May 3. To lift them, Germany must be able to better track infection chains, she said, with a team of at least five contact tracers for every 20,000 people.

New Zealand on Monday extended its strict lockdown -- which was to end Wednesday -- for five days, despite good results in its drive to eliminate the coronavirus.

New Zealand followed a "go hard, go early" strategy that involved shutting borders and locking down the country while the number of cases remained low. As a result, its transmission rate - the number of new infections that each person with the virus causes - is 0.48, compared with an international average of 2.5, Ardern said.

The Health Ministry reported Monday that nine new cases have been found, taking the nationwide total to 1,440. More than two-thirds of those infected have recovered. Twelve people have died, all in their 70s or older.

Information for this article was contributed by Anna Fifield, Min Joo Kim and William Glucroft of The Washington Post.

