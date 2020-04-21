County, city to add funds for upgrades to roads at LR port

In this file photo construction is underway on an Amazon facility on land at the Port of Little Rock. While details about the project are kept under wraps for now, officials say the economic opportunity for the city is unprecedented. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/John Sykes Jr.)

Little Rock and Pulaski County will pitch in to fund improvements to roads near the Port of Little Rock, where two new facilities set to open next year are expected to increase traffic in the area.

Construction is underway at the port on facilities for multinational tech giant Amazon and the North American headquarters for CZ-USA, the American subsidiary of the Czech arms manufacturer.

Officials anticipate traffic in and out of the port to increase significantly once the two facilities are up and running, Little Rock Public Works Director Jon Honeywell said.

"You have two big uses that are going to be happening in the same general area, so we want to make sure we have the capacity ... to handle that increased traffic," Honeywell said.

The Amazon project, which was officially announced earlier this month, will be located on an 83-acre site west of the intersection of Zeuber and Fletcher roads. The CZ-USA facility will be across Fletcher Road from that site.

The number of jobs the Amazon facility will bring hasn't been announced, but CZ-USA is expected to hire about 600 employees over the next six years.

The Little Rock Board of Directors meet at 6 tonight and are scheduled to sign off on two design contracts for road improvements in the area, which are listed in one resolution on the board's typically noncontroversial consent agenda. Both agreements are with Crafton Tull & Associates Inc.

One is a $210,095 agreement to design a project to widen Fourche Dam Pike from Interstate 440 to south of Frazier Pike. The other is a $220,105 agreement to design a project to extend Pratt Remmel Road to Frazier Pike, and to widen Frazier Pike from west of Apple Drive to east of Zeuber Road. It also includes making traffic signal improvements at Interstate 440 and Lindsay Road.

The resolution states that funding for the projects comes from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Agency and the Delta Regional Authority, with local match funds from the city of Little Rock and Pulaski County.

County Judge Barry Hyde said last week that the improvements, including design and construction, will total about $6 million, with Little Rock and Pulaski County each putting in about $500,000 as matching funds.

Shawna Blair, director of communications and public engagement for the Delta Regional Authority, said the application has not yet been finalized, but funding details will be available when the agency makes an announcement later this week.

Hyde said he anticipates that the road improvements will be completed before May 2021, which he said is when the two new company locations are expected to open.

"It'll be the largest announcement of jobs in central Arkansas in probably 20 years, between the two facilities," Hyde said. "I'm really excited."

Hyde said the project is the latest development in local officials' efforts to make the area more appealing to businesses. Those efforts began about two years ago, he added.

Hyde said he believes the area has lost economic development prospects to other cities because it didn't have the infrastructure in place to support it.

The local approach has shifted from promising to make infrastructure improvements if companies commit to locating in the area to putting infrastructure in place first, Hyde said.

Last May the Little Rock Board of Directors authorized the expenditure of $500,000 in economic development funds to assist with improvements to Zeuber Road in anticipation of the CZ-USA project.

Metro on 04/21/2020