Deadline nears for $500-per-child filing

WASHINGTON -- Individuals receiving Social Security, survivor or disability, and Railroad Retirement benefits have a very short window -- until 12 p.m. Wednesday -- to use an online tool to receive the $500 stimulus payment per dependent child, the IRS announced Monday.

Those who miss the deadline to register their children with the new nonfiler tool at irs.gov will still get their payments of $1,200 per individual, but they will have to wait until next year to get the additional $500 per dependent child under age 17, the IRS said.

Wednesday's noon deadline applies only to people who were not required to file a 2018 or 2019 tax return but have dependent children under the age of 17 who qualify for the additional $500 stimulus payment.

Because people receiving Social Security, survivor or disability, and Railroad Retirement are not required to file tax returns, the IRS has no way of knowing they have qualifying dependent children -- unless they use the nonfiler tool.

The agency said it was rushing to include the additional $500 for dependents with the $1,200 payments for benefit recipients that are going out soon.

Monday's announcement was the latest in a number of glitches and miscommunications surrounding the IRS stimulus payments.

While tens of millions of Americans started receiving their payments by direct deposit on April 15, many others have complained that they received the wrong amount, that the money was sent to their tax preparers' account, or that they had trouble accessing another IRS online portal, "Get My Payments," which was supposed to help people track their payments and add direct-deposit information.

A Section on 04/21/2020