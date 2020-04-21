The Democrat-Gazette wants its
The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Arkansas on Sunday was 40. Also, Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said Sunday that some antibodies are protective and some aren’t. An article in Monday’s editions reported the wrong death total for the state and misquoted Smith.
Print Headline: Getting it straight
