Getting it straight

The Democrat-Gazette wants its

news reports to be fair and accurate.

We correct all errors of fact.

If you know of an error, write:

Kim Christ

Deputy Managing Editor

P.O. Box 2221

Little Rock, Ark. 72203

or call 501-378-3495 during business hours Monday

through Friday.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Arkansas on Sunday was 40. Also, Dr. Nathaniel Smith, secretary of the Arkansas Department of Health, said Sunday that some antibodies are protective and some aren’t. An article in Monday’s editions reported the wrong death total for the state and misquoted Smith.

