Gun-bill push on after rampage

Police on Monday guard the Atlantic Denture Clinic in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia. The clinic was owned by Gabriel Wortman, whom police identi ed as the gunman in the weekend rampage. (AP/The Canadian Press/Andrew Vaughan)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that his government would move ahead on the gun-control legislation he promised during last year's election campaign after the deadliest shooting in his country's history, though it was not clear how soon he would do so.

"I can say that we were on the verge of introducing legislation to ban assault-style weapons across this country," he said during his daily coronavirus briefing. "It was interrupted when the pandemic caused Parliament to be suspended, but we have every intention of moving forward on that measure, and potentially other measures, when Parliament returns."

Authorities say a single gunman, identified as 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, shot and killed at least 18 people in rural Nova Scotia during a rampage Saturday and Sunday before he himself died.

On Monday, a coalition of gun-control groups implored Canada's public safety minister to immediately ban the new sale of military-style assault weapons.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=auLmYy05gFQ]

"While we appreciate the capacity for substantive policy change is difficult at this moment," the groups wrote to Minister Bill Blair, "we implore you to take one decisive, achievable action right now. ... As has been well documented, these guns pose an excessive risk to public safety and serve no reasonable purpose."

Blair said he intended to introduce gun-control legislation "as quickly as possible," but he noted there has been an "interruption" in Parliament because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Canada has the fifth-highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, but has suffered few of the mass shootings that afflict the neighboring United States.

The shootings began Saturday night in the town of Portapique, Nova Scotia, where police responding to a firearms complaint made a grim discovery: bodies inside and outside a home -- but no gunman.

It ended Sunday morning at a gas station in Enfield, some 57 miles away, after a 12-hour manhunt. By the end, there were at least 19 dead, including a member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the suspect; 16 crime scenes; structures aflame across hundreds of miles; and a country reeling.

On Monday, the identities of the victims began to emerge. They included Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and a mother of two.

Also among the dead was teacher Lisa McCully, who worked at a local elementary school. Nova Scotia Teachers Union President President Paul Wozney said. "Our hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary," he said.

Two health care workers at local nursing homes were also among those killed, according to Von Canada, a long term health care company, which identified them as Heather O'Brien, a licensed practical nurse, and Kristen Beaton, a continuing-care assistant.

"We are a country that stands united in our effort to defeat a pandemic, to save lives and to help each other make it to a better day," said Trudeau, speaking outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. "But yesterday, we were jolted from that common cause by the senseless violence and tragedy in Nova Scotia."

Trudeau said the country would hold a virtual vigil for the victims on Friday. He said the inability of residents to gather and mourn together amid coronavirus restrictions was a "heartbreak on top of other heartbreaks."

Chief Superintendent Chris Leather, criminal operations officer for Nova Scotia Royal Canadian Mounted Police, said Monday that at least some of the victims were known to the suspect but others were not. Leather said Wortman wore what appeared to be part of an Royal Canadian Mounted Police uniform or a "facsimile" of one, and at one point drove a car made up to resemble a police cruiser.

Leather said police found the mock police car at the crime scene where Stevenson was killed. Both of their vehicles were on fire. He said Wortman later used civilians' vehicles to get around, but he did not elaborate on how they were obtained.

Police initially said Wortman had been arrested Sunday at a gas station in Enfield, outside Halifax, but later said he had died. It was not clear how, and they did not provide further details, although one police official said that there was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and police at one point.

Wortman is listed as a denturist -- a person who makes dentures -- in the city of Dartmouth, near Halifax, according to the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website.

Information for this article was contributed by Amanda Coletta of The Washington Post and by Rob Gilles of The Associated Press.

