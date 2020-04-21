Hail, heavy rain, tornadoes possible for parts of Arkansas Wednesday

Parts of Arkansas may see large hail, damaging winds and the possibility of a few tornadoes Wednesday and Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

"There is the potential for severe weather tomorrow," said Travis Shelton, National Weather Service meteorologist. "A low pressure system is moving through the southern U.S. and there is a warm front moving out ahead of that tomorrow. There is a lot of warm air and moisture moving into the state, and there's a lot of instability along with that low pressure system. That is what is creating conditions for severe thunderstorms."

The main threat, Shelton said, will be over the west and southwest areas of the state.

"We're looking at the majority of the state being under a slight risk for severe weather, and we're calling it an enhanced risk over the western and southwestern portions of the state," he said.

Storms could begin around 1-2 p.m. in the west and move eastward across before leaving the state in the overnight hours, Shelton said.

Locally heavy rain, with possibly three inches of rainfall, is also possible.

"There could be localized flooding because the ground is still pretty saturated," Shelton said.