Hikers, hunters share springtime woods

War Eagle Trail at Withrow Springs State Park offers scenic views of the War Eagle River, seen here on Oct. 18 2019. Hikers tackle some climbing as the path meanders high above the stream. Tom Mowry takes in the view of the river. Some popular trails may be closed because of the covid-19 outbreak, so please check before heading out for a hike. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/FLIP PUTTHOFF)

Spring is a great time to hike and explore the greening of the forest.

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission urges hikers and other outdoors enthusiasts to be aware spring turkey hunting may be taking place on public land throughout the state. The season is open through April 28 in most of Arkansas.

Some areas may close earlier, while others hold special hunts where only permit holders may be in the area.

Since some of the more popular trails may be closed because of the covid-19 outbreak, please check before heading out for a hike.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when going into the woods this spring.

• Stay on designated trails as much as possible. These areas have been set aside for hiking, not only to prevent user conflicts between hikers and hunters, but they've been chosen because they often take you through the best scenery and settings to be seen in an area. Hunters are looking to get away from crowds. They typically avoid setting up near designated trails.

• Wear brightly colored clothes, but try to avoid red, white and blue during turkey season. The head of a male turkey can be a vivid red, powder blue and white during spring. Avoid hats, bandanas or other small patches of these colors during spring hikes. Blaze orange, yellows, pinks and other bold colors stand out in the green backdrop of the woods.

• Sleep in before your hike. Hunting activity peaks in the early morning during turkey season when birds are most active. The best way to avoid conflicts is to plan a hike during the lower-pressure times around noon and early afternoon.

• Keep pets on a leash. Loose pets can cause problems with other hikers and hunters and get pets into trouble with wild animals that may smell and decide to visit, like venomous snakes, skunks, bobcats and coyotes. Also be sure to give pets a brightly colored collar, leash or other covering so people can easily identify it as a pet.

• Don't investigate turkey sounds. Hunters are in the woods making the sounds of the hen turkey, trying to convince a gobbler to come to them. This can cause a gobbler to sound off.

Sports on 04/21/2020