I-49 near West Fork blocked by man on bridge

A screenshot of the iDriveArkansas traffic map shows that I-49 is closed Tuesday afternoon.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Traffic on Interstate 49 near West Fork was halted Tuesday morning after a man was seen standing on an overpass.

All lanes on the highway were closed around 9:29 a.m. at the bridge 0.1 miles west of West Fork, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Central Emergency Medical Service sent two ambulances to the scene.

Fayetteville police officers with the crisis negotiation team were at the scene negotiating with the man at 11:51 a.m., according to Sgt. Anthony Murphy.

Arkansas State Police said in a news release sent shortly before 4:30 p.m. that officers continued to negotiate with the man. Traffic along I-49 is being diverted at Mountainburg and at West Fork.