IN THEIR WORDS Mollie Rankin

MOLLIE RANKIN

SCHOOL Fayetteville High School

SIBLINGS Caleb, Charlie, Levi, Peyton, Taylor, Mady and Lyli.

SPORTS YOU PLAY Softball

FAVORITE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORY Winning CIF Championship

PLANS AFTER GRADUATION Go to a vocational school

FAVORITE PLAYLIST Country

FAVORITE FOOD Sushi

FAVORITE TV SHOW Greys Anatomy

TWITTER HANDLE None

ROLE MODEL My dad

INFLUENTIAL COACH Coach Barrett and Coach Carpenter

FAVORITE TEACHER AND SUBJECT Civics and Mrs. Highers

WHERE DO YOU SEE YOURSELF IN 10 YEARS Living in a small town with a husband and kids succeeding in life

IN YOUR WORDS, HOW HAS COVID-19 AFFECTED YOU The covid-19 has affected me in an unusual way. I've taken this "break" to work on myself. I've been working out more than I have, I've been eating right, I've been saving up money. I choose to look at this in a positive way while I feel for the families who have lost loved ones due to covid-19, I hope everyone takes a step back and keeps their faith.

My senior season was taken away from me due to the virus. Of course, I was hurt. I've been playing the game since I was 9 years old. For every softball player, their senior season is so important. It's the last time we get to play with our best friends, the last time we sing those obnoxious cheers and have those long talks with the coaches before and after practices. Since my season has been suspended I've been doing at-home workouts, playing catch and working. I've been praying this all comes to an end soon so I can have one last chance to play the sport I love.

WHAT WILL YOU MISS MOST FROM THIS SEASON I will miss my team, I will miss my coaches. This season was supposed to be filled with laughs and arguments on ridiculous things. I will miss singing cheers, I will miss getting ground balls every day and having that feeling of getting better. My senior season was something I looked forward to ever since I stepped on the field my freshman year.

Sports on 04/21/2020