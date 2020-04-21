Judge orders LR to pay Starks' lawyers $32,730

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox on Monday ordered the city of Little Rock to pay reinstated police officer Charles Starks' lawyers more than $32,000 to cover their fees and expenses.

Fox's order brings the total amount the city has to pay to $60,908, including Starks' back pay. Separately, the city has paid the law firm representing it in the litigation, Friday, Eldredge & Clark of Little Rock, about $58,000.

The city has a week to comply. The total for Starks' legal team -- $32,730 -- breaks down to $13,675 at $250 per work hour for lead attorney Robert Newcomb, $15,503 at $225 per hour for co-counsel Lance LoRusso of Atlanta, and $3,552 for their expenses over four months of litigation in the circuit court appeal of Starks' firing.

The city's lawyers argued that Starks' legal team is owed nothing because Fox's findings show the city essentially did the right thing by punishing Starks.

Starks was fired for putting himself in the path of a moving car when he did not have to do so. Fox found that Starks had violated police procedure but overturned his firing, ruling that Starks should instead be suspended for a month with his pay reduced to rookie wages, $43,743 a year.

Starks, 33, was fired last May by Police Chief Keith Humphrey for violating police procedure by stepping in front of a moving car when he killed a suspected car thief earlier last year. The city Civil Service Commission affirmed the termination in September, and Starks appealed that determination to circuit court in October.

Starks fatally shot Bradley Blackshire, 30, after the car Blackshire was driving failed to stop at Starks' order, clipped Starks and injured him during a February 2019 confrontation in west Little Rock. Blackshire's vehicle had been reported stolen, and Starks had been dispatched to get it back.

Blackshire's family denies he knew the car was stolen, saying he had borrowed it from a friend. They are suing Starks and the city in a federal wrongful-death suit.

Starks was cleared of criminal wrongdoing, and the resulting internal police investigation found no fault with his use of force. Stark asserts he did nothing wrong, a position that was endorsed by supervisors who reviewed his actions.

The police chief and the judge separately determined that Starks violated police rules that require officers to get out of the way of an oncoming vehicle if standing their ground would require them to shoot.

But the judge ruled that since Starks' use of force had not been called into question by police officials, firing him was too harsh. The judge also ordered the city to pay Starks' back wages and insurance expenses related to his job loss, minus his suspension -- $28,178 at his new reduced pay.

The legal fees include payment for Starks' lawyers' efforts in defeating an attempt by the city to keep Starks unpaid and off the force until city lawyers could appeal the ruling reinstating him and then returning to court to force the police chief to return Starks' gun and badge.

Still pending with the court is a motion by Starks' lawyers that could end up costing the city more money.

Last week, Starks' attorneys petitioned the judge to hold the chief and Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in contempt for the way Starks has been treated since returning to work, saying Starks has been forced into a risky assignment while working for hostile supervisors.

The lawyers have asked the judge to order the city to pay for the work they spent filing the motion. The city has not responded to the accusations, and no hearing has been set.

Metro on 04/21/2020