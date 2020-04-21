Little Rock residents allowed to dump yard waste for free while covid-19 delays collections

Little Rock is temporarily allowing residents to bring yard waste to the city-run solid waste facility free of charge while collections are delayed because of the covid-19 pandemic.

The city’s solid waste division has cut back on the number of people working on a daily basis, in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means it takes longer for crews to cover their yard waste collection routes.

Residents who don’t want to wait will be able to take their yard waste to the facility at 10801 Ironton Cutoff. Those who want to take advantage of that option must provide identification with a Little Rock address and a copy of a recent water bill showing a garbage fee paid at the same address the identification shows.

Without identification and proof of a paid garbage bill, the facility’s regular rates for dumping will apply.

Residents must unload their own waste; no staff assistance will be available. No commercial trucks, vehicles or trailers will be allowed. The dumping hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.

The service will be available as long as the crews’ work schedule is modified due to the pandemic, the city said in a news release Friday. It began Monday morning.