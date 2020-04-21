Workers in Kabul, Afghanistan, wait in line Monday to receive wheat donated by businessmen ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. (AP/Rahmat Gul)

Mexico drug cartels' handouts resisted

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico's president acknowledged Monday that drug cartels have been handing out aid packages during the coronavirus pandemic, and called on them to stop.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said such handouts have occurred "in several places," but said the government can't stop the practice.

"It is something that happens, it cannot be avoided," Lopez Obrador said.

"I don't want to hear them saying, 'We are handing out aid packages,'" he said. "No, better that they lay off, and think of their families, and themselves, those that are involved in these activities and who are listening to me now or watching me."

Videos posted on social media have shown one of the daughters of imprisoned drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman handing out boxes of rice, pasta, cooking oil and toilet paper with Guzman's image printed on them.

A ferry passenger passes a cart loaded with piglets to be trans- ported Monday for sale at a village along the Mekong river near Phnom Penh, Cambodia. (AP/Heng Sinith)

In northern Mexico, the Gulf and Northeast cartels have reportedly also handed out aid.

Lopez Obrador has sought to avoid open confrontation with drug cartels, opting instead for long-term solutions like job creation, scholarships and job training to reduce the number of recruits available to the cartels.

Turkey accuses Syria of ignoring truce

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's president Monday accused the Syrian government of taking advantage of the world's preoccupation with the coronavirus pandemic to increase attacks in rebel-held northwestern Syria in violation of a truce.

In an address to the nation following a Cabinet meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to take action if the alleged Syrian government violations in Idlib province continue.

"Turkey remains committed to an agreement that it reached with Russia and will not give way to the [Syrian] regime's aggression," Erdogan said.

"Should the regime, which has violated the cease-fire and other conditions of the agreement, continue in this way, it will pay a price with heavy losses," he added.

Erdogan's comments came amid reports of limited Syrian violations and exchanges of fire between troops and Turkey-backed opposition forces, though the truce appeared to be mostly holding.

The cease-fire deal was brokered March 5 between Russia and Turkey, which back opposing sides in the Syrian conflict. The deal halted a three-month Syrian government offensive into the country's last rebel stronghold. In addition to stopping the fighting, the agreement called for pushing militants out of a buffer zone on either side of a vital highway that runs through rebel territory.

Taliban blamed as 29 Afghans killed

KABUL, Afghanistan -- A wave of Taliban attacks on checkpoints across Afghanistan has killed 29 members of the security forces, officials said Monday.

In northern Takhar province, 19 security personnel were killed in a battle Sunday night in the district of Khwaja Ghor, said Jawad Hajri, spokesman for the provincial governor. The Taliban fled after reinforcements arrived, Hajri added.

Meanwhile, in northern Balkh province, a Taliban attack Sunday in the Sholgara district killed seven, said Adil Shah Adil, spokesman for the provincial police chief. A child was caught in the crossfire and wounded in the attack, which also killed five Taliban, he added.

And in western Badghis province, the Taliban struck an army checkpoint early Sunday, killing three soldiers and wounding 10, said Tahsel Haideri, spokesman for the provincial police chief.

The Taliban, who have not claimed responsibility for the attacks, and President Ashraf Ghani's government in Kabul are in the process of exchanging prisoners as part of a peace deal signed by the U.S. and the Taliban at the end of February in Doha, Qatar.

Militants attack Pakistan security post

PESHAWAR, Pakistan -- Militants armed with assault rifles attacked a Pakistani army security post in a former Taliban stronghold in the country's northwest early Monday, triggering a shootout that killed a soldier, the military said. Five insurgents were also killed, it said.

The military says the attack took place near the town of Miran Shah, the main urban center in the North Waziristan district that borders Afghanistan. Three troops were also wounded in the shootout.

North Waziristan was a militant base until recent years when the Pakistani military said its successive operations there had cleared the area of the Taliban. However, violence has increased there in recent weeks, spreading fear among residents that the military might carry out more operations.

"Troops effectively engaged the terrorists," the military said, adding that troops subsequently launched a search operation in the area.

The Pakistani army in recent weeks deployed thousand of troops across the country to help the government enforce a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. But it was unclear whether troops engaged in that mission were relocated from the northwestern region along the Afghan border.

